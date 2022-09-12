Fan Appears To Throw Trash At Dak Prescott Following Injury

Dak Prescott appeared to be treated with some hostility after getting hurt Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered a fracture in his throwing hand during a 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers, and videos floating around social media appear to show someone throwing trash at him as he left the field.

A Cowboys fan threw trash at Dak as he left to the locker room with an injury



Stay classy Dallas pic.twitter.com/DG5KZVXqqh — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 12, 2022

Absolutely shameful conduct from anyone who threw anything at Prescott as he left the field. Completely and totally unacceptable.

If you’re the kind of person who throws trash at another person, just stay inside your house. Society has no place for you.

That’s even truer when it comes to throwing trash at a guy who just suffered an injury that will require surgery. Absolutely embarrassing behavior.

It’s Week 1 and Cowboys fans booed and threw trash at Dak Prescott as he headed back to the locker room with an injury pic.twitter.com/h98iAOZoXc — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 12, 2022

It doesn’t matter if your QB is struggling, which Prescott was before getting hurt, or not. You simply don’t behave like a rabid animal and throw stuff at players leaving the field.

It’s shocking that even needs to be said, but here we are.

Cowboys fan appears to throw trash at Dak Prescott following an injury. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Hopefully, security at the stadium was able to identify the person or group of people involved with throwing stuff at Dak Prescott and deal with them accordingly. You just can’t tolerate this kind of nonsense.