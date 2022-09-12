Fan Appears To Throw Trash At Dak Prescott Following Injury

Dak Prescott appeared to be treated with some hostility after getting hurt Sunday night.
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered a fracture in his throwing hand during a 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers, and videos floating around social media appear to show someone throwing trash at him as he left the field.
Absolutely shameful conduct from anyone who threw anything at Prescott as he left the field. Completely and totally unacceptable.
If you’re the kind of person who throws trash at another person, just stay inside your house. Society has no place for you.
That’s even truer when it comes to throwing trash at a guy who just suffered an injury that will require surgery. Absolutely embarrassing behavior.
It doesn’t matter if your QB is struggling, which Prescott was before getting hurt, or not. You simply don’t behave like a rabid animal and throw stuff at players leaving the field.
It’s shocking that even needs to be said, but here we are.
Hopefully, security at the stadium was able to identify the person or group of people involved with throwing stuff at Dak Prescott and deal with them accordingly. You just can’t tolerate this kind of nonsense.