Dak Prescott Injures Hand Will ‘Need Surgery’ And Miss Several Weeks

The start of the NFL season is already a disaster for the Dallas Cowboys.

The club lost its season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night, 19-3, and that was the good news. The bad news is quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a fracture in his throwing hand that will require surgery.

“He has an injury above his joint and his thumb and he’ll need surgery,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters after the game.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy called it “a significant injury” but stopped short of saying Prescott would need surgery.

Prescott told reporters surgery is indeed as early as Monday. That surgery will be to determine the extent of the injury.

“I’m sure I’ll come out of this thing better,” Prescott said. “Things happen that I can’t control and who am I to question it.”

Jones, the club’s owner and general manager, said the injury was “above the thumb, back behind the joint” of Prescott’s throwing (right) hand.

“We were real disappointed before this injury, certainly disappointed after,” Jones said.

Prescott injured his hand when his hand hit the hand of an onrushing Tampa Bay defensive lineman in the fourth quarter.

Prescott finished the game 14 of 29 for 134 yards with one interception. He was replaced by backup Cooper Rush.

It is possible the Cowboys stick with Rush as their starter for the weeks Prescott is out but the club could also try to trade for a quarterback such as Jimmy Garoppolo or Mason Rudolph.

Prescott has missed 11 games in his career all in 2020 due to an ankle injury.

Follow on Twitter: ArmandoSalguero