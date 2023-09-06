The Messi Effect: Apple TV+ Sees Massive Surge In Subscribers For Soccer Package

Videos by OutKick

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again… Lionel Messi is going to be the savior of soccer here in the United States.

But he also may be the savior of the Apple TV+ streaming service.

One of the world’s best – if not THE best soccer player is quickly on his way to becoming a national sports sensation here in America, as both casual and diehard ‘football’ fans can’t get enough of seeing him absolutely decimate the pitch.

MESSI HELPED INTER MIAMI WIN THE LEAGUE CUP

Not only is Messi being an absolute star for Inter Miami CF when he plays, but now he’s making the powers-that-be happy as well, meaning we can expect to see plenty more of Messi as he propels himself here in the states. The bottom line is, Messi brings eyeballs, which resonates into money. The bosses love money.

According to a new press release from the Apple streaming service, they have seen a massive surge in subscribers to not only the overall service , but most notably, the MLS Season Pass – a direct result because of Messi-steria.

MESSI SIGNED A TWO-YEAR DEAL WITH INTER MIAMI

Over 110,000 people have signed up for MLS premium service since Messi debuted, resulting in an unexpected revenue and advertising increase for Apple. Unexpected that is, until the star player signed with Miami.

Nearly half of the MLS package signups came in July once Messi signed his new $60 million-per-year contract with his Florida team. For his debut game, MLS saw an increase of 1,690% growth. And most notably, that’s only from American viewers – international subscriber data hasn’t been released yet but it will only add to the popularity that Messi holds.

That is of course, unless we scare him away.