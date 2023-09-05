Christian Pulisic Takes Swipe At Celebrities Showing Up To Watch Lionel Messi, Extends Invite To USMNT Games

Videos by OutKick

With Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in Los Angeles this past weekend to take on LAFC, some big-name celebrities unsurprisingly showed up to the match watch the international superstar. Christian Pulisic noticed the turnout and saw it as an opportunity to remind everyone that the USMNT is a thing that exists as well.

Pulisic shared a video to his Instagram that showed the likes of Will Ferrell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, and Prince Harry all in attendance to catch Messi in action on Sunday.

His caption was the real kicker. “Let them know they’re invited to US national team games too,” it read.

Christian Pulisic wants the celebrities coming out to USMNT games as well 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/D6lyqzyhdd — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) September 5, 2023

You have to respect the message from Pulisic, but you also have to realize the vast difference between going to see Messi play and a slightly above average national team whose most fans can’t name another player on the roster other than Pulisic himself.

Pulisic’s comment is obviously tongue in cheek, because anyone who has the opportunity to go watch arguably the greatest soccer player of all time in person, they’re going to do so.

At the end of the day, Messi playing in MLS is a huge win for the USMNT. Messi is getting more American eyeballs on the game of soccer than ever before and it’s happening just a few years before the 2026 World Cup that will be hosted mostly in the United States.

The timing couldn’t have been more perfect. Building up the soccer fanbase as a whole before the biggest soccer event in United States history is the ultimate PR move.