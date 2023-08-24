NFL Stars Come Out To See Lionel Messi Play

Videos by OutKick

Lionel Messi’s impact on the U.S. sports scene has been absolutely immense.

After arriving in MLS last month, Messi’s exceeded even the highest possible expectations, leading Inter Miami out of the cellar and to an immediate trophy win.

He’s put home exceptional free kicks, assists, and run of play shots, with 13 goal contributions in just eight games.

Tickets to see him in person have gone for unbelievable prices, with sellouts announced in just 10 minutes. And other athletes are noticing.

The NFL X (formerly Twitter) account posted an MLS video of Cincinnati Bengals’ players including Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase on the pitch ahead of the FC Cincinnati-Inter Miami U.S. Open Cup match.

How often do NFL players take time to go to an MLS match, let alone this many NFL players?

That’s the Messi effect.

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates a goal with Inter Miami CF Fecund Farias (11) in the first period of extra time of a U.S. Open Cup semifinal match between Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

Lionel Messi Changing Soccer’s Popularity In The United States

While the US Women’s National Team courted controversy while underperforming at the recent Women’s World Cup, Messi’s arrival in MLS has already fundamentally changed soccer’s cultural influence in the U.S.

The sport has been rapidly growing in popularity, though it still lags far below most other major leagues. But Messi, perhaps the most famous soccer player in the world, has suddenly made MLS must-see TV for a much larger audience.

Even on the downhill side of his career, his ability to attract attention and interest is essentially unmatched. As evidenced by stars from the country’s biggest sport turning out in droves to see him in person.

MLS still has a long way to go to catch up to European Leagues, no matter what Messi says. But at least in terms of generating attendance, revenue and ratings, until the league is able to bring in young, top of their career players, there may not be a more important move than signing Lionel Messi.