Tickets For Lionel Messi’s First Road Game Sell Out In 10 Minutes; Going For Super Bowl Prices

Lionel Messi continues to prove why he’s soccer’s biggest star.

The Inter Miami star has made splash after splash since his debut in July. In just three games, all at home in Fort Lauderdale, he’s scored five goals. Although he has created some controversy in the process.

This weekend, for the first time, Messi’s taking his superstar Inter Miami show on the road. And oh boy are fans interested in seeing him play competitive matches in person.

Miami will face FC Dallas on Sunday in a Leagues Cup round of 16 match. 10 minutes after tickets officially went on sale, FC Dallas’s Twitter account announced they’d sold out.

Check the AXS resale marketplace for any additional tickets that may become available. pic.twitter.com/ybl0LsTFro — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) August 3, 2023

Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas holds 20,500 people. And clearly, there are a lot more in the greater Dallas metro area interested in seeing one of the world’s best players.

Astronomical Resale Prices To See Messi

Sure enough, soon after the announcement that tickets had sold out, prices on the secondary market absolutely exploded.

The current top asking price to sit in the front row in Dallas is a whopping $20,000. The average Super Bowl ticket earlier in 2023 was around $10,000.

That’s the Messi effect.

To be fair, there are a number of tickets available at much more “reasonable” prices. But second-row seats are going for $2,500 and many more are asking well into the thousands.

All to see a mostly meaningless tournament. You can see why he’s had such a financial impact on the league and soccer at large already.

If Inter Miami beats FC Dallas, an increasingly likely outcome considering they’re adding former Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, they’ll play their next Leagues Cup game at home. But with plenty of road games in the coming months, fans across the country should prepare to pony up to see Messi in person.