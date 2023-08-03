Opposing Coach Says Lionel Messi’s Latest MLS Match Was A ‘Circus’

Videos by OutKick

Lionel Messi’s arrival in Major League Soccer has been one of the league’s most exciting developments.

Messi’s debut with Inter Miami was a spectacular success, where he put home a remarkable set piece goal to seal a victory.

He hasn’t let up, scoring two more goals against Orlando City on Wednesday in a 3-1 win. And while nearly everyone who follows soccer in the U.S. has been excited to see one of the world’s best players, the match led to some criticism.

Messi was handed a yellow card after a foul in the 21st minute, his first since joining MLS. Orlando City manager Oscar Pareja believes he should have received another one later in the match and been sent off.

And he was not shy in expressing his beliefs on why that second yellow never came.

“Tonight was a circus. There was a second yellow on Messi [that wasn’t given],” Pareja said. “I don’t care if he’s Messi.”

Messi Getting Preferential Treatment?

Highlights from the match showed that Messi did shove Araujo in first half stoppage time, a move that could easily have led to a yellow card.

But who wants to be the first ref to send off Lionel Messi, especially at his new home stadium?

Messi’s impact on the league has already been astronomical.

And it stands to reason there may be a bit of unspoken, shall we say, grace that extends to Messi and not other players.

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino has clearly appreciated consistently watching him up close. After the match, he essentially ran out of words to describe what it’s like having him on the team.

“It is not illogical to think that he has scored five goals in three matches,” Martino said. “Sometimes I feel we overdo it coming up with greater adjectives. It just comes down to talking about the best player in the world.”

In virtually every sport, the best player in the world is treated a bit differently, and based on the ref’s decision Wednesday, it seems like Messi in MLS might enjoy the same advantage.