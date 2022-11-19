The Honeymoon Is Over For Billy Napier As Gators Fans Are Out For Blood

It’s been a tough season for the Florida Gators, and it appears the honeymoon is officially over for first-year coach Billy Napier. The Gators inexplicably lost to the suddenly unstoppable Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday, and fans in Gainesville appear to be OFF the Billy Napier train before the sun even sets on his first season.

Losing to Vanderbilt is never great, but combine it with the fact that this was Florida’s first loss at Vandy in over 30 years and … yeah, fans are out for blood.

Honeymoon will be over for Billy Napier in Gainesville after this debacle in Nashville today.



Gators are getting out-worked and out-coached by Vanderbilt. — The Archduke of Fall🍂-dinand (@nwblackmon) November 19, 2022

Disgraceful. And Pathetic.



Nick Saban lost to ULM in his first year. Kirby Smart lost to Vandy his first year too. Billy Napier will be judged on what happens in subsequent seasons, not today.



But the stakes are now higher in 2023 than they would’ve been without this L today. — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) November 19, 2022

#Gators coach Billy Napier on the Vandy loss:



"It's a setback, there's no question about," he says. "A little bit of a reality check to some degree." — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) November 19, 2022

Billy Napier just isn’t going to last — ً (@ClasslessVol) November 19, 2022

Billy Napier gathered his entire coaching staff outside of the locker room at halftime and let them know how he felt. — Brent Carden (@CardenBrent) November 19, 2022

Billy Napier has one of the best weapons in the country in Anthony Richardson and he REFUSES to use him properly. — Jonathan Arnholz (@JArnholz) November 19, 2022

Gators fans not happy with Billy Napier after Vanderbilt loss

The Gators are now 6-5 in Napier’s first season, with bad losses to Kentucky and Vandy, and an UGLY win over USF.

Anthony Richardson started the year with Heisman hype after Florida upset No. 7 Utah on opening night, but the team has largely disappointed ever since.

The Florida Gators lost to Vanderbilt and fans are out on Billy Napier. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

It looked like Napier had started to turn things around coming into Saturday’s game with back-to-back beatdowns of Texas A&M and South Carolina, but it all came crashing down in Nashville.

Some fans even gave Napier the kiss of death … comparing him to RON ZOOK. Some, meanwhile, preached patience.

Unfortunately for Napier, they were in the minority.

People are hating on Billy Napier. This is Year One. Can’t judge that dude in one year. — Heath Sellers™ (@CoachSellers) November 19, 2022

Billy Napier is still my coach. Freaking out in year 1 after a decade of incompetence is WEIRD. — TJ Shoemaker (@tshoemaker2423) November 19, 2022

So let me get this straight. In Billy Napier’s first season he lost to: UGA, Kentucky, Tennessee, LSU, Vandy, and soon to be FSU. Straight up laughable. If I wasn’t enrolled in this damn school, I would disavow football. — Nick VanZandt (@VanzandtNick) November 19, 2022

Billy napier has the worst clock management in college football — Annalise Keating Side Nigga🇭🇹🐊 (@TheyCallMeHEEM) November 19, 2022

Billy Napier has shown that he cannot prepare properly for weak opponents, as shown against USF and against Vanderbilt this week. I'm now convinced that Billy Napier is a terrible coach and he needs to be fired at the end of the season. — Bolio (@BolioTheBozo) November 19, 2022

It’s safe to say that the Billy Napier Era is off to a great start #Florida #vandy pic.twitter.com/nvGuCroKnk — Ballsy Bill (@BallsyBill69) November 19, 2022