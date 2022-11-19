The Honeymoon Is Over For Billy Napier As Gators Fans Are Out For Blood

It’s been a tough season for the Florida Gators, and it appears the honeymoon is officially over for first-year coach Billy Napier. The Gators inexplicably lost to the suddenly unstoppable Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday, and fans in Gainesville appear to be OFF the Billy Napier train before the sun even sets on his first season.
Losing to Vanderbilt is never great, but combine it with the fact that this was Florida’s first loss at Vandy in over 30 years and … yeah, fans are out for blood.
Gators fans not happy with Billy Napier after Vanderbilt loss
The Gators are now 6-5 in Napier’s first season, with bad losses to Kentucky and Vandy, and an UGLY win over USF.
Anthony Richardson started the year with Heisman hype after Florida upset No. 7 Utah on opening night, but the team has largely disappointed ever since.
It looked like Napier had started to turn things around coming into Saturday’s game with back-to-back beatdowns of Texas A&M and South Carolina, but it all came crashing down in Nashville.
Some fans even gave Napier the kiss of death … comparing him to RON ZOOK. Some, meanwhile, preached patience.
Unfortunately for Napier, they were in the minority.