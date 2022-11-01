‘Don’t Give A F**k’: Reporter Caught On A Hot Mic Taking A Shot At Billy Napier

A reporter was picked up on a hot mic Monday taking a shot at Florida coach Billy Napier.

Napier and the Gators are currently 4-4, and the season has definitely been very disappointing from what fans expected going into the year. Well, now a reporter managed to add onto the pile.

Following Napier’s Monday press conference, a reporter was picked up on the stream’s mic claiming he’d be around longer than Napier.

Billy Napier is off to a slow start with the Florida Gators. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

“I don’t give a f*ck … I’ll be here longer than Billy Napier. I can promise that,” a reporter could be heard on a hot mic in a video circulating social media. The identity of the reporter hasn’t been confirmed as of Tuesday morning.

Amped the gain on the audio



Mark Long – "I don't give a f*ck though."



Mark Long – "I will be here longer than Billy Napier, I can promise that, I can, I can."



Edgar Thompson – "We're all big fans." *laughs*



Mark Long – "You are, I'm not… I got a long term deal." pic.twitter.com/auugejSFVu — David Soderquist (@GettinSwamped) October 31, 2022

Florida is down real bad.

You know things are bad when random reporters are just piling on like it’s no big deal at all. The Gators just suffered back-to-back losses to LSU and Georgia.

On the season, the Gators have just two wins against Power Five teams. The situation in Gainesville isn’t pretty. That’s just the reality of the situation.

Reporter caught on a hot mic roasting Billy Napier. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

However, once a random reporter decides to essentially bury the head coach’s future with the team, you know things aren’t going well.

It’s very bold to claim you’re going to be around longer than a first-year head coach. Napier, while not off to a hot start, still has plenty of time.

Florida isn’t going to fire him after this season and most likely not after next. The man needs some time to prove he belongs.

Florida is 4-4. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This hot mic moment is also another fun that nothing beats college football. Florida takes two straight losses on the field, and then Billy Napier gets wrecked after his press conference. You simply have to love this sport. You truly never know what you’ll get.