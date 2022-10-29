Game Of Century, Or Year, Halfway There As No. 1 Georgia Blows Out Florida, Awaits No. 3 Tennessee Vs. Kentucky

Half of the game of the year in college football, or better yet a possible Game of the Century, is set.

No. 1 Georgia took care of business by wiping out Florida, 42-20, Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida, and awaited the outcome of No. 3 Tennessee hosting No. 19 Kentucky in a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) handled No. 13 Penn State, 44-31, early Saturday, so Tennessee (7-0) will have a tough time replacing the Buckeyes at No. 2 for a true Game of the Century between a No. 1 and a No. 2. But a No. 1 and a No. 3 would not be bad.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 29: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint of Georgia attempts to catch a pass during the first half of a game against Florida Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Georgia, one of the top defenses in the nation, and Tennessee, one of the top offenses, kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS in Athens.

Tennessee At Georgia Next Week Could Be A Game Of Century

“It’ll be a fun one. Can’t wait,” said Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who completed 19 of 38 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns, including a 73-yard connection with tight end Brock Bowers. “We’ll see.”

It is doubtful No. 2 Ohio State will bump Georgia for No. 1 as the Bulldogs looked in top form with 556 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs (5-0 in the SEC East) took a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter after touchdown drives of 66, 80 and 83 yards. Georgia made it 28-3 early in the third quarter on a 75-yard drive.

Georgia tailback Daijun Edwards rushed just 12 times for 106 yards with a 22-yard touchdown for a 35-20 lead late in the third quarter.

Florida Gators Mounted A Comeback

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson got the Gators (4-4, 1-4 SEC) within 28-20 with 3:31 to play in the third period on a 78-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Xzavier Henderson, but any hopes of a comeback were short-lived. Richardson finished 18-of-37 passing for 271 yards.

Georgia systematically put the game away with two more touchdown drives for the 42-20 lead.

Florida, which plays at Texas A&M next week, has the same 4-4 record under first-year coach Billy Napier as Dan Mullen had at this point last year before being fired. But the 1-4 mark in the SEC is the Gators’ worst start since 1979.

“This is a sweet feeling,” Bennett said. “There’s something special about Georgia-Florida.”