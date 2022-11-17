Florida football has already reached bowl eligibility in 2022 and has an opportunity to finish 8-4 with wins over Vanderbilt and Florida State. It has been a good first year for head coach Billy Napier, but there are even more glorious days to come and they might be full of Big Man Touchdowns.

A ‘Big Man Touchdown,’ for those who live under a rock, is one of the best things in sports. It occurs when an offensive or defensive lineman finds himself with the football and crosses the goal line for six points.

Sometimes it happens organically. Sometimes it is called from the sideline.

As the Gators hosted and beat the Gamecocks last Saturday, it was nearly the former. In the future, it could be the latter.

Florida has Big Man Touchdowns in sight.

Defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a mammoth of a human being. He stands 6-foot-5, 415 pounds and has become something of a college football folk hero over the last two years.

He wreaked havoc on the South Carolina offensive line all afternoon and evening. At one point, instead of making a tackle for loss, Watson stripped the running back and nearly returned his recovery for a touchdown.

The giant Gator straight-up took the ball from the ballcarrier’s hands and never broke stride. He would have scored, but he said after the game that he was trying not to fumble and it slowed him down.

That’s 415-pound Desmond Watson just taking the ball away. pic.twitter.com/FGezS0gOCg — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) November 12, 2022

The remarkable showing of strength and athleticism led to a ruthless troll and this incredible video:

It also led to Napier revealing a promise made to the Florida defense. He said that his team’s defensive success could one day lead to goal-line carries for Watson.

“We have a running deal with the defensive players. If we’re Top 10 in the country in scoring defense and total defense, we’ll put defensive players on the goal-line package. Hopeful that day’s coming.” — Florida head coach Billy Napier to On3 Sports

Florida is not particularly close to the Top 10 defensively this season. However, if the unit can get things turned around in the next two years, Watson could find himself in the backfield before he leaves Gainesville. Gator fan or not, that is something we can all get behind. But really, what’s the hold up?