Florida Gators Ruthlessly Troll Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

The Florida Gators destroyed Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, and their social media team mopped up the leftovers.

Following the 38-6 drubbing in which Rattler threw for 145 yards with a measly 21.9 QBR, the Gators’ Twitter account was out for blood Monday afternoon.

Took care of business. pic.twitter.com/WRnVofX2nI — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 14, 2022

Spencer Rattler, Gamecocks crushed in Florida

It’s been a pretty disappointing season for the Gators and first-year coach Billy Napier, but the team seems to finding its footing as of late.

Florida played well in the second half of the loss to Georgia late last month, and followed that up with back-to-back wins over Texas A&M and South Carolina.

Saturday’s pummeling of the Gamecocks was far and away the Gators’ best showing of the year. Florida went up 21-0 before fans even found their seats, led 24-6 at the half and then shut out Rattler over the final two quarters.

The Gators also sacked Rattler, who finished with six carries for -13 yards, three times.

Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks got embarrassed in Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Despite the 6-4 record, USC has once again been pretty average all season. The Gamecocks were destroyed by both Georgia and Florida, and also lost by double-digits to Missouri.

Rattler, meanwhile, has thrown for just under 2,000 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

There is good news, though. South Carolina STILL has Tennessee and Clemson left on the schedule.

So, you know, things could get better!