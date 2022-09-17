South Carolina Fans Want To Replace Spencer Rattler With Punter After Absolute Dime

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler is a lightning rod for fans around college football, and the Gamecock faithful has experienced the full rollercoaster today.

And it only took one quarter!

Rattler, the transfer from Oklahoma, threw a DART on South Carolina’s second drive to get the Gamecocks going, only to follow it up with a horrendous interception.

South Carolina fans want punter over Spencer Rattler

Georgia quickly went up 14-0, prompting South Carolina coach Shane Beamer to dive DEEP into his playbook and call a fake punt.

Not to worry, because, apparently, South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger is an absolute WEAPON.

Look at this throw.

Threads the needle like Peyton Manning in his prime and then immediately wants to run another play. Electric stuff.

Unfortunately, the drive would later end when Rattler and the offense failed to convert a fourth and 9 from the Georgia 37.

Spencer Rattler has had an up and down first half against Georgia. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Evidently, some fans on Twitter are ready to see more from our guy Kai and less of Spencer Rattler.

Yep. We got a full blown QB controversy brewing in Columbia!

We’ll have to wait and see if Beamer has the guts to give the college football world what we deserve.

In the meantime, Georgia just scored again to go up 21-0.

