South Carolina Fans Want To Replace Spencer Rattler With Punter After Absolute Dime

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler is a lightning rod for fans around college football, and the Gamecock faithful has experienced the full rollercoaster today.

And it only took one quarter!

Rattler, the transfer from Oklahoma, threw a DART on South Carolina’s second drive to get the Gamecocks going, only to follow it up with a horrendous interception.

One hell of a throw by Spencer Rattler here, right in the bucket. pic.twitter.com/PqMUA36fl8 — Andrew Harbaugh (@MandrewNFL) September 17, 2022

Spencer Rattler completing a pass to Georgia. pic.twitter.com/J6dO8uen8O — SBR Sports Picks (@SBRSportsPicks) September 17, 2022

South Carolina fans want punter over Spencer Rattler

Georgia quickly went up 14-0, prompting South Carolina coach Shane Beamer to dive DEEP into his playbook and call a fake punt.

Not to worry, because, apparently, South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger is an absolute WEAPON.

Look at this throw.

South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger was ready to run the next offensive play after the fake punt pic.twitter.com/NzrHbm5GlA — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 17, 2022

Threads the needle like Peyton Manning in his prime and then immediately wants to run another play. Electric stuff.

Unfortunately, the drive would later end when Rattler and the offense failed to convert a fourth and 9 from the Georgia 37.

Evidently, some fans on Twitter are ready to see more from our guy Kai and less of Spencer Rattler.

Yep. We got a full blown QB controversy brewing in Columbia!

Let me get the punter vs. Spencer Rattler in a QB battle please pic.twitter.com/wwQC2q2Yh1 — The Field of 12 (@TheFieldOf12) September 17, 2022

Is South Carolina's punter a better QB than Spencer Rattler??? pic.twitter.com/k2jGdctAUM — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) September 17, 2022

Spencer Rattler watching South Carolina's punter throw a dime pic.twitter.com/FYF0TWOsGy — Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 17, 2022

South Carolina’s punter is a better QB than Spencer Rattler. I’ve seen enough pic.twitter.com/JWok7y5evX — MattBeGreat (@mattbegreatyt) September 17, 2022

South Carolina passer rating after the first quarter: Spencer Rattler: 85.1 The punter: 268 pic.twitter.com/VFJyfpToZA — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) September 17, 2022

South Carolina's punter is better at looking off coverage than Spencer Rattler. — Augusta Gator 🐊🐊 (@keeper2481) September 17, 2022

maybe south carolina’s punter should start over spencer rattler — Steven Walker (@swalker_7) September 17, 2022

We’ll have to wait and see if Beamer has the guts to give the college football world what we deserve.

In the meantime, Georgia just scored again to go up 21-0.