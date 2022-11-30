‘The Grinch’ Is Being Remade Into A Slasher Movie And You Can’t Un-See The Trailer

Because turning feel-good, uplifting movies into gory slasher films is all the rage nowadays, ‘The Grinch’ is being remade into a horror movie this Christmas season.
And, surprise! We have a new trailer that will forever ruin the holiday icon for each and every one of you.
Tis the season!
‘The Mean One’ trailer will completely ruin the Grinch for you
Awesome. Just what we need, an already kinda scary Christmas character turned into an axe-wielding maniac that appears to have a permanent smile sewed onto his face.
Here’s the official synopsis for, ‘The Mean One,’ for those who couldn’t make it through the trailer:
In a sleepy mountain town, Cindy has her parents murdered and her Christmas stolen by a blood thirsty green figure in a red Santa suit – The Mean One. But when the ravenous, Christmas hating creature begins to terrorize the town and threatens to ruin the holiday, she finds a new purpose – trapping and killing the monster.
Heroic stuff!
Little Cindy You-Know-Who returning to
Whoville Newville to take down her mom’s killer. What could go wrong?
And by the way, how about this part of the trailer …
“Did you ever find the Christmas killer?” Cindy asks.
“We never got a reliable description of the man,” an officer responds before we’re shown a clip of … this:
That was laugh-out-loud funny. I literally spit out my drink when the scene cut to that – a 5-year-old’s drawing of the Grinch/Mean One/Christmas killer.
I think that alone will convince me to see this terrible movie. I’m all in now.
“Time to roast this beast!”