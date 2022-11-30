‘The Grinch’ Is Being Remade Into A Slasher Movie And You Can’t Un-See The Trailer

Because turning feel-good, uplifting movies into gory slasher films is all the rage nowadays, ‘The Grinch’ is being remade into a horror movie this Christmas season.

And, surprise! We have a new trailer that will forever ruin the holiday icon for each and every one of you.

Tis the season!

First Trailer for the Grinch Horror Movie parody ‘THE MEAN ONE’ 🎄 pic.twitter.com/9O2APSXcWP — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) November 28, 2022

‘The Mean One’ trailer will completely ruin the Grinch for you

Awesome. Just what we need, an already kinda scary Christmas character turned into an axe-wielding maniac that appears to have a permanent smile sewed onto his face.

Here’s the official synopsis for, ‘The Mean One,’ for those who couldn’t make it through the trailer:

In a sleepy mountain town, Cindy has her parents murdered and her Christmas stolen by a blood thirsty green figure in a red Santa suit – The Mean One. But when the ravenous, Christmas hating creature begins to terrorize the town and threatens to ruin the holiday, she finds a new purpose – trapping and killing the monster.

Heroic stuff!

Little Cindy You-Know-Who returning to Whoville Newville to take down her mom’s killer. What could go wrong?

And by the way, how about this part of the trailer …

“Did you ever find the Christmas killer?” Cindy asks.

“We never got a reliable description of the man,” an officer responds before we’re shown a clip of … this:

Is this The Mean One? Who knows!

That was laugh-out-loud funny. I literally spit out my drink when the scene cut to that – a 5-year-old’s drawing of the Grinch/Mean One/Christmas killer.

I think that alone will convince me to see this terrible movie. I’m all in now.

“Time to roast this beast!”