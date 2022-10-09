Just In Time For Christmas: A Grinch Slasher Movie

The Grinch is getting the feature film treatment once again, only this time there will be considerably more blood. The Mean One a slasher film based on the holiday classic is going to be released later this year.

It still may only be marginally creepier than the Jim Carrey version though

Now that a Winnie the Pooh slasher film — called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey — is on the way, others are looking to get in on the trend of reworking children’s classics into horror movies.

According to Deadline, the film will be directed by Steven LaMorte and distributed by XYZ Films. The plan is for The Mean One to be available online for free so you know it’s going to be awesome.

The movie will be available on December 15, 2022, and will star David Howard Thornton as the Grinch (or whatever they decided to call it to avoid issues with the Dr. Seuss estate). Krystle Martin will play Cindy You-Know-Who (again, they’re either being cute or this is for dodging lawsuits) who returns to her hometown where her parents were killed by the Grinch twenty years earlier.

Not sure about you, but I don’t have high hopes for this, but horror and Christmas work weirdly well together. Go as far back as A Christmas Carol and people have been turning out creepy Christmas fare for years.

More recently there was the greatest horror-comedy Krampus which has since earned a spot in my yearly holiday rotation.

Even the original How The Grinch Stole Christmas cartoon has ties to the horror world. The narrator was of course horror icon and Frankenstein’s Monster himself Boris Karloff.

