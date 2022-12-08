Texas A&M Lands Top 2023 RB Who Scored 46 Touchdowns In One Season

Jimbo Fisher found a way to put a bow on an otherwise difficult season by landing the best running back in the country. Rueben Owens, the nation’s top back, is headed to Texas A&M after de-committing from Louisville on Wednesday.

Owens announced the flip just hours after his decommiment, which comes in the wake of former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm finalizing a deal to become Louisville’s next head coach.

Owens, a four-star running back out of Texas, was originally committed to the Longhorns before flipping over to Louisville last summer.

“This has been a journey, but it is MY journey,” he said in an Instagram post. “God has Blessed me with a gift and I am Thankful. Nobody truly knows what this process is like unless you have been through it.”

According to 247Sports, Owens’ commitment put Texas A&M’s 2023 class at No. 24 nationally and seventh in the SEC.

Rueben Owens is a huge get for Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher.

Owens was a star at El Campo High, rushing for more than 7,000 yards and 101 touchdowns. Despite missing some time early this year, he still ran for 1,781 yards and 25 touchdowns.

If that sounds good, it was NOTHING compared to Owens’ junior season when he rushed for 2,989 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns at a whopping 12.05 yards per attempt.

Not bad!

“The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.” – Kobe Bryant #mambamentality 🖤🦄 @Kristin77135950 @RuebenOwens3 pic.twitter.com/s1x6chjCEp — Rueben Owens ll #4soCr4zy (@ii_rueben) December 1, 2022

“This is a business as we all can see,” the Instagram post continued. “People root for you when you go to a school they want you to then flip on you when you decide different. For the recruits in the future: Don’t let anyone get in your head or change who you are.

“Do what is best for you and your family. Do your own research and stay true to yourself.”