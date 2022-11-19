Texas A&M Fans Have Had Enough Of Jimbo Fisher, Aggies As Empty Kyle Field Suggests

There is certainly a lack of excitement for Texas A&M football this season, which was proven Saturday in College Station. It’s hard enough to get fans excited for a non-conference game, but Jimbo Fisher hasn’t given Aggie fans anything to cheer about this season. Texas A&M ended up winning 20-3, celebrating in-front of a few thousand fans that remained.

This was the scene at Kyle Field on Saturday, with the Aggies showing zero signs of life. For a program that had high expectations coming into the season, Jimbo Fisher finds himself in very hot water. Usually Texas A&M fans, also called the ’12th Man’, would stick around for a game, rain or not.

When asked following the game if he noticed fans exiting the stadium, Jimbo said he didn’t notice.

“Nah. I am sure they’re all. We’re all disappointed and not where we wanna be. They’ll be packed in here next week (LSU) for the things that go on and LSU.”

Update early in 2nd half, never seen Kyle Field like this, no matter the weather and even in the Fran years (announced crowd of 90,177 btw 🧐😀): https://t.co/yBGmBre0fd pic.twitter.com/xeDQwsbXdC — Brent Zwerneman 📰 (@BrentZwerneman) November 19, 2022

Fans Have Finally Checked Out At Texas A&M

But Saturday proved the point that Aggie fans have had enough of this season, with only one game left in the regular season. Texas A&M will host LSU next Saturday in the season finale, putting this miserable season to bed, while the Aggies try to sell the fanbase on future expectations.

Following the game, Jimbo Fisher was asked about why he was so emphatic about a win over a team like UMass.

“Our kids played their hearts off, they played tough and did the things they had to do to win the game. Any win you have is a win, I am proud of our kids for doing it.

“I’m not discouraged, nobody’s discouraged,” Fisher added about the win. “That’s where we’re at right now, you win a game and move on.

There is no way to sugarcoat this season, as Jimbo Fisher has tried multiple ways to ignite the offense, rotating quarterbacks like he plays hot-potato. Leading 13-3 in the second half against this UMass team is embarrassing, and the fans had already sat through the first half in the rain.

For a school that prides itself on its fans sticking with the team through all circumstances, this was clearly a sign that they’ve now moved on to basketball season.

Good luck to Jimbo Fisher, he’s going to need it. Expectations for this program are to be contending for a playoff spot, not being home for the holidays. The one positive takeaway from the season is that it should be only up from here, fans hope