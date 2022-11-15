‘Absolute Mess’: Paul Finebaum Brutally Torches Jimbo Fisher

Paul Finebaum spent a little time dancing on Jimbo Fisher’s legacy, and Texas A&M fans won’t like his comments.

The Aggies are an embarrassing 3-7, despite having the top recruiting class in America last season. Not only is the team four games below .500, but the Aggies have lost six in a row.

With the program seemingly in a free fall, Finebaum decided to take some blunt shots at Jimbo Fisher.

Texas A&M is 3-7. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

“You can have a tug of war on what I’m about to say, that Texas A&M can’t afford to fire him and they can’t afford not to fire him. They hired him, in addition to everything else having won a National Championship, because he has had a reputation as one of the best offensive minds in college football, that’s been shattered, he’s not getting that back right now,” Finebaum said on his week 11 college football recap, according to On3.com.

Finebaum’s criticism of the Texas A&M coach didn’t stop there. He just continued to drive the knife deeper.

“He’s made an absolute mess out of this program, his credibility is at the bottom, he’s easily done the worst coaching job of anyone in college football this year. And what are Texas A&M officials going to say leading towards next year,” the famous college football pundit further added.

Jimbo Fisher is down bad.

With every passing day, it seems like the criticism of Jimbo Fisher just gets louder and louder. He’s lost a lot of fans, the college football world openly mocks him and there’s no improvement in sight.

This is the man who was hired to turn Texas A&M into a national power that could rival Alabama. Instead, in year five, Jimbo Fisher seems to have slammed the Aggies into reverse.

You have every right in the world to be furious if you’re a fan of the program.

Texas A&M is having a terrible season. Will Jimbo Fisher get fired? (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

As for Jimbo Fisher’s point about firing Jimbo Fisher and whether or not the Aggies can afford it, the answer is likely no.

Fisher is owed nearly $86 million if he’s fired at the end of the season. That’s a ton of money. It’s hard to imagine even the Aggies want to shell that out.

Will Texas A&M fire Jimbo Fisher? (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

So, fans should get used to seeing him. Thanks to his 10-year, fully guaranteed deal, Jimbo Fisher isn’t going anywhere.