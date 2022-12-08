Jeff Brohm Allegedly Sent A Farewell Text To Purdue Players That’s So Bad It Can’t Be Real

Jeff Brohm is leaving Purdue to return home to Louisville, and the longtime coach may want to brush up on his grammar on the flight.

An alleged text message from Brohm to either his players or potential recruits has gone viral for multiple reasons, and they’re all glorious.

We say alleged because, well, it’s hard to believe a grown man actually typed this out, read it over, and thought it would be a good idea to hit ‘send.’

But, we’re in the #content business, so it’s our job to display the information and let the reader decide.

So, have at it!

Jeff Brohm ‘excepts’ Louisville job, allegedly texts players the news

Please, pleeeeeeeease be real. Need this to be an actual text from an actual adult like I need air to breathe.

Let’s just start with the elephant in the room …

“I have decided to except the Univ of Louisville head coaching job.”

Jeff! What an amazing mistake to make — again, if this is actually real — and what a relatable one, too. No, I haven’t actually mixed up the two very different spellings, but I certainly have texted with people who have.

I guess the difference, though, is that those “people” were my high school siblings, not a 51-year-old adult with a college education.

Which is exactly why this can’t be real, right? But, the tweet is still up a day later, and Tom is a reliable Purdue reporter, so we trudge forward.

Jeff Brohm needs a texting lesson. (Getty Images)

Here’s where things get really fishy …

“I just spoke to our football team at 1 p.m. today.”

People saw this and immediately got suspicious, for obvious reasons. Why would Brohm text his players that he … just spoke to them? He’s either a BIG voice-to-text guy (which is psycho stuff) and there’s a typo there, or this alleged text was sent to Purdue recruits, not the actual team.

Either one is pretty believable, so take your pick.

Finally, how about this sign-off?!

“Thank you Coach Jeff Brohm Purdue.”

Amazing.

No punctuation, just one random string of words capped with Jeff Brohm slapping a “Purdue” by his name in case his players/recruits don’t know who he is.

Better safe than sorry!

What a trip. What a rollercoaster. Still not sold that Jeff Brohm actually sent this bad boy, but I’m always one to choose chaos, so I’ve chosen to believe it.

