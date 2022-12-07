Jeff Brohm Is Leaving Purdue, Heading Home To Coach At Louisville: Report

Jeff Brohm is reportedly leaving Purdue and is set to become the next head coach at Louisville. It’s a homecoming for the 51-year-old coach. He was born in Louisville and played for, then graduated from the university.

According to ESPN’s Chris Low, Brohm is expected to sign a six-year contract in the $35 million range to become the next head coach of the Cardinals. Brohm was making $5 million per year at Purdue.

The report of Louisville hiring Brohm comes just two days after Scott Satterfield left the program for the head coaching job at Cincinnati.

Louisville has had its eye on bringing Brohm home for quite some time now. Back in 2018, the Cardinals reportedly offered him the head coaching gig but Brohm declined as he was just two years into his tenure at Purdue.

Brohm, who was an assistant at Louisville from 2003-2008, is coming off of a season in which he led the Boilermakers to the Big Ten championship game. He leaves West Lafayette having posted a 36-34 record during his six seasons at Purdue.

Jeff Brohm is set to become the next head football coach at Louisville, his alma mater. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Why Jeff Brohm’s Move From Purdue To Louisville Is An Interesting One

The Big Ten is arguably the best conference in college football from top to bottom and is only getting stronger with USC and UCLA set to join the conference in 2024. The conference is also set to enter an extremely lucrative deal with Fox, CBS, and NBC beginning in July 2023.

The ACC, on the other hand, is trending in the wrong direction.

It’s clear that Brohm’s ties to the city of Louisville and the university played a huge role in this decision and you certainly can’t fault the guy for wanting to come home.