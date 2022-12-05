Cincinnati Hires New Football Coach

The Cincinnati Bearcats have found the football team’s new head coach.

Cincy announced former Louisville coach Scott Satterfield to be the team’s latest head coach Monday morning.

The Bearcats have been on the hunt for a new coach ever since Luke Fickell left. Fickell landed in Madison to coach the Wisconsin Badgers.

His contract with the program is for six years, and financial details aren’t known at this time.

This is an interesting hire for Cincy. It’s a very interesting choice. Satterfield was on the hot seat for a bit with the Cardinals but finished 7-5.

There was no way he was going to get fired, and had shown some consistent improvement over his 10-14 record the two previous seasons. In his entire time at Louisville, Scott Satterfield compiled a 25-24 record. He was the definition of average.

Yet, Cincy apparently saw something in him the program liked because he’s been tapped as the new leader of the Bearcats. It’s hard to imagine fans are going to love this pick.

There was a very real chance Satterfield would have been fired if he hadn’t put together a four-game winning streak in October. He coached his way off the hot seat, but how do you sell this to fans? How do you sell to Cincy fans that a guy who was coaching for his livelihood just a couple months ago is the best option on the table?

That seems like an incredibly difficult sell.

Could Satterfield have success with the Bearcats? Sure, but it’s hard to imagine fans immediately falling in love with this hire.