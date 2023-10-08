Taylor Swift NOT In Attendance For Chiefs Game & Travis Kelce Suffers Injury, Returns To Game

Videos by OutKick

Is there a Taylor Swift curse? After all, she’s no stranger to a little bad blood. OK, I’m done. But, seriously, Swift did not travel to Minneapolis for the Kansas City Chiefs matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. And, Travis Kelce isn’t doing well without her.

Swift famously attended the Chiefs game in Kansas City two weeks ago and then followed it up with a trip to New York City for the Chiefs road game against the Jets.

Tay-Tay is willing to travel to Kansas City to be in the team’s home stadium and she’s no stranger to New York City. But, a trip to Minneapolis? Please. Swift is too busy for that.

Jim Nantz had some fun with her non-appearance.

"Seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career: Taylor Swift is not at the game… She was questionable all week, but it looks like it's officially inactive. "- Jim Nantz pic.twitter.com/En7iKAoBjb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 8, 2023

That’s good stuff, Jim.

As it turns out, Travis Kelce misses his new friend. He caught five passes in the first half against the Vikings, but gained only 22 yards.

Then, one the final possession of the second quarter, Kelce appeared to turn his ankle after making a catch.

He left the field under his own power but with a noticeable limp. After sitting on the bench for a few minutes, trainers escorted him to the locker room. The CBS broadcast reported that Kelce slammed his helmet down in frustration on the way to the Chiefs’ dressing room prior to the end of the half.

Travis Kelce hurt his right foot/leg on this play, a non-contact injury, and then headed to the locker room: pic.twitter.com/ogfEu6iIOB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2023

Travis Kelce heads to the locker room after sustaining an injury.



"He immediately just threw his helmet down in frustration." – @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/9E3n8DcLMu — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 8, 2023

Taylor Swift decided not to attend the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Minnesota Vikings and Travis Kelce got hurt. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Kelce returned to the game in the third quarter.

Travis Kelce is jogging back to the sideline as the second half begins. https://t.co/3tyrV3NoKd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2023

Users on social media had plenty of jokes following the injury. Of course, we hope it’s not too serious, but since “Mr. Pfizer” opened himself up, I feel no guilt in revealing the Internet’s fun at his expense.

Plus, he should be able to hit up his new sponsor for some sweet drugs to get back on the field. Maybe getting the flu shot and COVID vaccine at the same time is bad for ankles. Who knows?

OK, those are my jokes. Here are everyone else’s:

If Travis Kelce is out for the year because of a turf injury, and Taylor Swift stops coming to games, the NFL will ban turf within seconds — Wes Hamilton (@SirWesley4) October 8, 2023

Travis kelce hurt ??? He betta pic.twitter.com/Ial7w9BSuk — ZukoHoops (@ZukoHoops) October 8, 2023

Travis Kelce: I'm hurt.



NFL trying to cash in on the Taylor Swift shit: pic.twitter.com/2isP7XIy56 — Terrence (@Terrbear2K24) October 8, 2023

Taylor swift after Travis kelce got injured💀 pic.twitter.com/iCm1RrD9N9 — 𝓓 𝓡 𝓐 𝓒 𝓞💕 (@UpThaDraco) October 8, 2023

Travis Kelce when he gets hurt in his game but remembers that he is dating Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/rYnwQphSbG — A Nobody’s Burner Account (@clevelandidiot) October 8, 2023

The NFL to Travis Kelce when they realize Taylor Swift is not at the Chiefs vs Vikings game pic.twitter.com/5RTG1SSoWu — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) October 8, 2023

Get well soon, Travis Kelce/Mr. Pfizer/Mr. Swift!