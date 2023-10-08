Taylor Swift NOT In Attendance For Chiefs Game & Travis Kelce Suffers Injury, Returns To Game

Videos by OutKick
Is there a Taylor Swift curse? After all, she’s no stranger to a little bad blood. OK, I’m done. But, seriously, Swift did not travel to Minneapolis for the Kansas City Chiefs matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. And, Travis Kelce isn’t doing well without her.
Swift famously attended the Chiefs game in Kansas City two weeks ago and then followed it up with a trip to New York City for the Chiefs road game against the Jets.
Tay-Tay is willing to travel to Kansas City to be in the team’s home stadium and she’s no stranger to New York City. But, a trip to Minneapolis? Please. Swift is too busy for that.
Jim Nantz had some fun with her non-appearance.
That’s good stuff, Jim.
As it turns out, Travis Kelce misses his new friend. He caught five passes in the first half against the Vikings, but gained only 22 yards.
Then, one the final possession of the second quarter, Kelce appeared to turn his ankle after making a catch.
He left the field under his own power but with a noticeable limp. After sitting on the bench for a few minutes, trainers escorted him to the locker room. The CBS broadcast reported that Kelce slammed his helmet down in frustration on the way to the Chiefs’ dressing room prior to the end of the half.
Kelce returned to the game in the third quarter.
Users on social media had plenty of jokes following the injury. Of course, we hope it’s not too serious, but since “Mr. Pfizer” opened himself up, I feel no guilt in revealing the Internet’s fun at his expense.
Plus, he should be able to hit up his new sponsor for some sweet drugs to get back on the field. Maybe getting the flu shot and COVID vaccine at the same time is bad for ankles. Who knows?
OK, those are my jokes. Here are everyone else’s:
Get well soon, Travis Kelce/Mr. Pfizer/Mr. Swift!
