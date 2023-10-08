Pfizer Embraces Travis Kelce’s ‘Mr. Pfizer’ Nickname With New Billboard

Videos by OutKick

We have ourselves a late afternoon showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings Sunday, and it has the potential to be a fun one.

The Chiefs are looking to bounce back after nearly blowing it against the New York Jets last Sunday night. And the Vikings, although 1-3, have lost some close ones and tend to make things interesting as underdogs.

Too bad no one is actually talking about the game.

Because the only storylines following the Chiefs all week long have centered on COVID shots and Taylor Swift. Now, it’s Minnesota’s turn to deal with this nonsense.

Two new billboards have emerged in Minneapolis ahead of the Week 5 game. Take a look.

Billboards spotted around Minneapolis before today’s Chiefs-Vikings game: pic.twitter.com/HpC5V6oKPl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2023

First, it looks like Pfizer is fully leaning into Travis Kelce’s new nickname.

In case you’ve been in a coma this week, Aaron Rodgers playfully called the Chiefs’ tight end “Mr. Pfizer” during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The monicker is a reference to Kelce’s cringey ad campaign for the drug company’s COVID boosters.

So Pfizer decided to welcome its spokesperson to town with a billboard featuring a No. 87 “Mr. Pfizer” jersey en route to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Mr. Pfizer arrives at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Vikings fans are having their fun too, though.

Local entertainment talk radio station 107.1 took out a billboard of their own with a simple message: “Beat Taylor’s Boyfriend.”

As of Sunday morning, there’s been no word yet on whether Taylor will be on hand for the third week in a row to cheer on the Chiefs.

But we do know Mr. Pfizer will be there — fully vaxxed and boosted.