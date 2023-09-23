Travis Kelce Sells Out To Pfizer With COVID Vaccine Ad, Turns Off Comments

Videos by OutKick

Et tu, Kelce?

Travis Kelce has officially sold out to Big Pharma — recording an ad for Pfizer that encourages Americans to get their COVID booster and their flu shot at the same time.

Two things at once?!

The eight-time Pro Bowler posted the video on his Instagram account and promptly turned off the comments. Because he knows exactly what people are going to say about it.

For shame, Travis. If you’re going to take money for promoting the experimental jab, own it.

First of all, this is the lamest ad in the history of professional football. Even worse than that time Carson Palmer sold hot dogs.

Who thought this was a good idea?

OK, maybe not that bad.

Now, Travis Kelce is not shy about chasing that bag — because he learned his lesson early in his career. Earning just over a million in his first year with the Kansas City Chiefs, the tight end burned all of it on new cars, sneakers, a Rolex and a high-end apartment.

Lucky for him, though, he’s good at football, and he’s got a personality. So in addition to the $57.25 million contract extension he signed in 2020, the 33 year old takes home around $5 million every year just by endorsing brands like Nike, Tide, T-Mobile, Old Spice, Walgreens, McDonald’s, Papa John’s, Sleep Number and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

He’s also an entrepreneur who owns multiple businesses.

So Kelce isn’t hurting for cash. Which is exactly why it’s so annoying that he sold out to Pfizer to peddle an ineffective and (potentially) dangerous vaccine. But don’t just take it from me. Social media is not happy with Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend, either.

3 things at once if you count the myocarditis — HeyoWhatUp (@realHeyoWhatUp) September 23, 2023

I’m so sad ab this — Byezer🇺🇸 (@byezer3) September 23, 2023

Travis Kelce is a SHILL for Pfizer… ewpic.twitter.com/h0QYtU8IFW — MORGONN (@morgonnm) September 23, 2023

On a completely related note, Travis Kelce also did an ad for Bud Light last month. So I’m expecting a Joe Biden-sponsored TikTok video next.

Anything for the dolla, dolla bill, y’all.