Aaron Rodgers Calls Travis Kelce ‘Mr. Pfizer’ On The Pat McAfee Show Which ESPN Has To Hate

It was a matter of when, not if, Aaron Rodgers was going to mention Travis Kelce becoming one of the new faces of Pfizer, and the hilarious moment came during his weekly appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show.’

Rodgers shared his new nickname for Kelce while reflecting on the Jets’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The veteran QB made the joke as he explained that New York’s defense keeping Kelce in check kept them in the game on Sunday.

McAfee and co-host AJ Hawk immediately lost it when they heard ‘Mr. Pfizer.’

Rodgers making this joke live on-air on a show that’s broadcast on ESPN makes the moment even funnier. Executives at the four-letter network had to have lost their minds when they heard the vaccine joke from Rodgers.

If you’ve tuned into an NFL game over the last few weeks chances are you’ve seen the new Pfizer commercial featuring Kelce. The ad informs viewers that they can get “this season’s COVID-19 shot” while getting a flu shot.

Kelce plastered the ad onto his personal Instagram account but turned off the comments.

The tight end who signed a $57 million contract extension in 2020 and also brings in millions more off the field selling out to Pfizer is something Rodgers simply couldn’t keep quiet about.

With Rodgers being the most outspoken anti-vaccine mandate player in the NFL he had no choice but to let his fans out there know that he’s well aware of Kelce’s recent side hustle.