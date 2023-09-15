Aaron Rodgers Fires Back At Miserable Keith Olbermann: ‘Get Your Fifth Booster, Keith’

Videos by OutKick

Keith Olbermann is not a fan of Aaron Rodgers.

Of course, Olbermann has no real reason to hate the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Except that Rodgers has the audacity to have different political opinions than the does. And Olbermann can’t stand the fact that the four-time NFL MVP refused the COVID vaccine — deciding instead to do what he felt was best for his own body.

So when Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon 75 seconds into Monday Night Football, the former ESPN host squealed with delight.

“Another #SuddenLisfranc due to failure to vaccinate,” Olbermann posted on X.

You’d think Olbermann would have learned his lesson about criticizing people more talented than he is two weeks ago when Riley Gaines put him in a bodybag. But no.

It takes a special kind of a–hole to celebrate an athlete’s season-ending (and potentially career-ending) injury. But that sort of behavior is perfectly on-brand for our friend Keith.

On The Pat McAfee Show Friday, McAfee asked Rodgers what he thought about Olbermann’s trolling.

“Go get your fifth booster, Keith,” Rodgers responded, sending McAfee and his crew into hysterical laughter.

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Keith Olbermann blaming his Achilles injury on not being vaccinated

"Get your fifth booster, Keith" pic.twitter.com/eTrrJ5iIx3 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 15, 2023

Unbothered.

Last year, Aaron Rodgers made waves when he teed off on the NFL’s tyrannical vaccine policy during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast. While many applauded Rodgers for having the courage to speak out against the mandates, others accused him of being a selfish jerk out to kill everyone’s grandma.

Olbermann was, of course, one of the latter. To rejoice in someone’s injury, though, is pretty low — even for him. But anything to get the attention he so clearly craves.

Surely when Pfizer develops a vaccine for being an unhinged lunatic, he’ll be first in line.