Aaron Rodgers Tells Joe Rogan The NFL Sent In ‘Stooge’ To Enforce COVID Vaccine Policy

Aaron Rodgers has made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t agree with vaccine mandates. And he didn’t appreciate the NFL’s policy regarding the vaccine either. The veteran QB recently joined ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ and talked about the NFL’s policy in detail like we haven’t heard before.

During the three-hour sitdown, Rodgers teed off on the NFL “virtue signaling” about vaccination compliance numbers.

Rodgers specifically went into detail about the league sending a “stooge” to the Packers facility to pressure players into getting the jab.

“Look how righteous our league is, we have 95% compliance with the vaccine,” Rodgers said sarcastically. “If you don’t, we’re going to send a stooge to your team to show you graphs of your vaccination percentage of your team compared to the rest of the league, which actually happened.”

“Day three of training camp they sent this stooge in and he showed these slides of what your vaccination percentage was as a team. What are you compared to the rest of the league? And I started asking him question about liability. ‘Oh, I’m not a lawyer,'” the stooge said, according to Rodgers.

“You’re in here talking about these different things and you don’t talk about anybody’s personal health issues. There’s zero exemptions, you took out religious exemptions, you took out PEG exemptions, you took out anybody’s ability to have an opinion of I don’t want to do this.”

Aaron Rodgers teeing off on NFL vax stooges is fantastic. Rodgers, Kyrie and Djokovic all being crushed for their covid shot opinions by the media and then ending up 100% correct has most of the sports media coronabros totally shook: pic.twitter.com/1A2gz9Pvzf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 28, 2022

The NFL Pressured Players Into Getting Vaccinated

As Rodgers pointed out, the NFL also scared teams and players into getting vaccinated with their policy regarding unvaccinated players.

An outbreak of unvaccinated players would force a team to forfeit the upcoming game if it weren’t able to be rescheduled. And neither team’s players would be paid their weekly salary if a game were canceled due to an unvaccinated outbreak.

The NFL mandated the vaccine without technically mandating the vaccine. Everyone knew this, but Rodgers was one of the very few to not bend the knee. He refused to give into the league’s stooges or the woke mob that continues to hound him about his personal decisions and freedoms.