ESPN Employees Suing Network and Disney Due to Vaccine Mandate

Two former ESPN employees, reporter Allison Williams and producer Beth Faber, have filed a lawsuit in federal court against both the network and The Walt Disney Company.

The suit is based on their contention that the company’s COVID vaccine mandate violated their right to religious freedom. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, and seeks “unspecified monetary damages and a jury trial,” according to Front Office Sports.

Both were fired in late 2021 for refusing to comply with ESPN’s mandate, despite years of employment.

Their lawyer, Christopher Dunn, explained that they objected to the mandate due to “sincerely held religious beliefs.”

“Forcing [the] plaintiffs to choose between continuation of their employment and a violation of their religious beliefs in order to retain their livelihoods imposes a substantial burden on plaintiffs’ ability to conduct themselves in accordance with their sincerely held religious beliefs,” the complaint read.

This isn’t the first lawsuit ESPN’s faced over their COVID stance.

Sage Steele sued the company in 2022, due to alleged retaliation for her criticism of ESPN and Disney’s mandates.

Despite ESPN’s attempts to dismiss that suit, it remains ongoing.

Could ESPN Lose?

Beyond Williams, Beth Faber had been an employee for more than 30 years. Their lawyer told Front Office Sports that “there was no serious attempt to accommodate them,” despite their years of service.

Both asked for exemptions, but Williams in particular requested on multiple different grounds. At the time, she was “undergoing in vitro fertilization and concerned about the potential unknown effects the vaccination would have on the fetus.”

She also then asked for a religious exemption. Neither of which were granted.

The lawsuit also alleges that ESPN and Disney worked “on behalf of the government” when rolling out their vaccine mandate.

It’s hard to say whether or not their suit will be successful. But it does highlight the consequences that people faced due to anti-science mandates by major corporations.

They based mandates on assertions from government employed “experts” like Dr. Fauci and the CDC’s Rochelle Walensky that the vaccine would prevent infection or transmission.

Even though it was abundantly clear by late 2021 that Fauci and the CDC were hopelessly inept, they continued enforcement.

Now, individuals with more vaccination doses are testing positive at higher rates than those with zero doses.

Vaccine mandates were pointless, divisive policies that accomplished nothing while hurting many. It didn’t keep companies safer, workplaces safer, or result in a reduction of the spread of the virus.

ESPN and Disney fired employees for refusing to comply with a mandate that essentially made zero sense. Now they’re facing the consequences.