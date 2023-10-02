Taylor Swift Sunday Night Football Game Guest Starring The Chiefs And Jets Draws Enormous Ratings Boost

Videos by OutKick

Other than Swifties around the world getting (many) glimpses of Taylor Swift on Sunday night, nobody is more happy about her new relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce than the TV networks.

The Chiefs-Jets ‘Sunday Night Football’ broadcast on NBC that Swift and a plethora of other A-list celebrities nobody seemed to care about drew 20.2 million viewers and a 5.3 demo rating. According to TV Line, those are 34% and 23% increases, respectively, compared to last week’s preliminary numbers for the Steelers-Raiders Sunday night game.

NBC, meanwhile, released a statement Monday that the game drew an average of 27 million viewers and peaked at 29 million. It was the most-watched Sunday show since Super Bowl 57 in February, NBC said.

The huge boost in numbers for ‘Sunday Night Football’ comes a week after Swift appeared at her first game to support Kelce when he and the Chiefs knocked off the Bears. That game, which aired on Fox, delivered a total audience of more than 24 million viewers.

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and Ryan Reynolds watch from the stands during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The figure from the Chiefs-Bears game represented one of the week’s top-rated games among females in the 12-17 demographic and 18- to 49-year-olds, per Variety.

Swift was joined by Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively, and Sophie Turner on Sunday night as they watched the Chiefs squeak out a close win in New Jersey.

NBC wasted absolutely no time on Sunday night to show Swift and the large group with her arrive at MetLife Stadium at the start of the broadcast.

When it was all said and done, the NBC broadcast officially cut to Taylor Swift 17 different times during the Chiefs’ 23-20 victory.

The NFL is all-in on the Swift hype and new eyeballs as well with the league’s official X account changing its banner photo to different photos of Swift cheering during the game.