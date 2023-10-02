NFL Goes Full-Taylor Swift With New X Banner Photo

Videos by OutKick

The NFL is fully leaning into the hype Taylor Swift is bringing to the league.

Swift attended her second straight Chiefs game amid rumors she’s dating Travis Kelce, and sat in a suite loaded with A-list talent for the game at MetLife Stadium against the Jets.

She was joined by Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner as they watched the Chiefs squeak out a close win.

Taylor Swift attends Chiefs/Jets game at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NFL leans into Taylor Swift hype.

In case you didn’t already know, the NFL is loving all the free attention its getting from the music superstar.

As of Monday morning, the league had changed its X banner photo to a compilation of shots of Taylor Swift cheering during the game.

Yes, Taylor Swift – not an actual player – is the current X banner photo for the NFL. It’s hard to believe it’s real, but it is. Below is a screenshot of the banner photo.

The NFL is leaning into the hype Taylor Swift has brought to the league. The NFL updated its banner photo on X to be Swift cheering during the Jets/Chiefs game. (Credit: NFL/X)

Swift is taking the NFL by storm.

The “Wildest Dreams” singer set the internet on fire when she attended the Chiefs/Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was trending for days on X. Then, she showed up Sunday night to the Jets/Chiefs game, and immediately stole the show as the most famous person in the stadium.

There’s been some debates about whether or not Swift or the NFL is the bigger brand. Seeing as how the league changed its X banner photo to be of Swift, it might be time to admit that debate is over and America’s most popular singer won.

The NFL’s X banner photo is Taylor Swift. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Also, what an absolute elite squad for a football game. Ryan Reynolds, Turner, Lively and Swift could probably swap some absurd stories.

Instead of Chiefs fans having to deal with Brittany Mahomes’ nonsense, the team now has some legit star power in the stands.

Welcome to the Taylor Swift era in the NFL. She’s taken the league by storm, and is clearly not slowing down.