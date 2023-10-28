Taylor Swift Is Officially A Billionaire As She Cements Status As Biggest Star In The World

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift is arguably the biggest star in the world and now her bank account can prove it.

The 33-year-old singer, who has dominated headlines throughout the past year — from her battle with Ticketmaster to whatever she currently is doing with Travis Kelce — can now add ‘billionaire’ to her resume after reportedly entering the 10-figure club.

Taylor Swift hangs out with Travis Kelce. (Credit: Getty Images)

According to Bloomberg News, Swift’s Eras Tour propelled the pop star to her new financial status after a sold-out tour that saw resale ticket prices go for tens of thousands of dollars. Despite Swift not directly making profit on the secondary ticket market, she consistently sold out multiple football stadium-like crowds throughout all of 2023 and is not done yet. If that wasn’t enough, she has a massive apparel line, with fans lining up a full day in advance during various tour dates.

The financial outlet “conservatively” estimated that Swift’s net worth is roughly $1.1 billion thanks to her five homes, music and streaming sales as well as tickets and merchandise. Swift has reportedly made $400 million on income from new music she’s released just since 2019

Oh, and she’s also a movie star now with her Eras Tour live concert setting the single day presale for AMC Theaters.

Even Taylor Swift’s cat is raking in the money, reportedly worth $97 million. And here I am trying to just survive off Taco Bell.

It’s Taylor’s world and we’re just living in it. Or, at least Travis Kelce is.

WHAT HAPPENS IF CHIEFS MAKE THE SUPER BOWL?

Meanwhile, for those that are still all in on “Taylor Watch,” she isn’t expected to be at this Sunday’s Chiefs-Broncos game, according to TMZ Sports. Swift will be starting rehearsals for the next part of the Eras Tour.

However, with news that the game will be the first NFL snow game of 2023, I wouldn’t put it past her to show up just so she can stir up the mainstream media (and Swifties) over what winter outfit she decided to wear.

As far as Travis Kelce goes, he’s reportedly supposed to repay Taylor supporting him during his games by attending her Nov. 9 concert in Buenos Aires during the Chiefs bye week. (The Chiefs were 4 for 4 with Swift attending their games).

Only one other tour date of Taylor’s coincides with the Chiefs regular season schedule. That is unless they make it to the Super Bowl – where Swift has a concert all the way across the globe in Japan which could cause quite the drama on if she chooses her fans or her man.