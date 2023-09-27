Travis Kelce’s Ex Implies He’ll Cheat On Taylor Swift

Videos by OutKick

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry thinks Taylor Swift is playing a risky game.

Benberry and Kelce briefly dated in 2016 after she won the E! reality series “Catching Kelce,” and she doesn’t seem to have a very high opinion of the Kansas City Chiefs TE.

She previously accused Kelce of cheating, according to the Daily Mail, and is now sharing the same warning with the music superstar.

“Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater,” Benberry told the Daily Mail when discussing Swift and Kelce’s blossoming relationship.

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart! I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her – and who is just using her,” the popular Instagram star further explained.

Is Travis Kelce actually dating Taylor Swift or is it all a stunt? (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend shares warning for Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift – if that’s really what’s happening – is the biggest win of his life. It’s much more impressive than his two Super Bowl rings. Taylor Swift is the most popular musician in the world, and probably a top-three most famous person in America.

She’s speeding towards being a billionaire if she’s not already there. It’s hard to even know if she has any peers. Is there another woman on the planet who compares in terms of fame, career success and money? If there is one, they’re not coming to mind.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating rumors are heating up after she attended the Chiefs/Bears game. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce would have to be a grade-A moron to cheat on Taylor Swift if they’re actually dating. That would be an all-time fumbling of the bag.

Sure, he’s a successful NFL player with some money in the bank. Taylor Swift is an international superstar who allegedly rolls with enough security to fight a war. They’re not even close to being on the same level.

Kelce would have to be the stupidest man on the planet to cheat on Taylor Swift, but that’s what Maya Benberry seems to think will happen. It certainly doesn’t sound like she holds the Chiefs TE in high regard.

For the sake of dudes everywhere, let’s all hope Travis Kelce doesn’t manage to screw this situation. He’s outkicking his coverage at a truly comical level. If Kelce can snag the most famous woman on the planet, then there’s hope for single guys everywhere.