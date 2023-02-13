Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVII With A Late Drive That Drains Life Out Of Eagles

Videos by OutKick

GLENDALE, Ariz. — There was 5:15 left to play and Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs was tied. Then Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense took the football.

And didn’t give it back until Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds to play to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory.

It came after a 12-play and 66 yard march by Kansas City that took 5:07 off the clock.

It was great execution for the Chiefs.

It must have felt like a slow execution for the Eagles.

The Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four seasons. Coach Andy Reid wins his second Super Bowl as does Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs are NFL champions.

It didn’t come easy.

The dominance the Philadelphia Eagles showed this season in plowing through the NFC and then dismantling teams in the playoffs was on full display this Super Bowl LVII. And then in three minutes it all collapsed.

The Kansas City Chiefs, you see, are nothing if not explosive.

And dynamic.

And dangerous when coach Reid gets two weeks to prepare for a game.

And we saw all of that in the final quarter Sunday when a dormant giant seemingly came to life and came from behind to take a 35-27 lead.

That lead came courtesy a Kadarius Toney 5-yard touchdown score on a play beautiful drawn up by Reid, and a 4-yard score to Skyy Moore on a play set up by a 65-yard Toney punt return.

The Chiefs seemingly landed one knockout blow after another.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Skyy Moore #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs into the end zone for a 4 yard touchdown reception during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Eagles Fight Back After Chiefs Outburst

But the Eagles didn’t get here on luck. They were down for the first time in the game and may have been stunned but they answered. Jalen Hurts passed his team down the field on a 75-yard drive.

The big play was a 45-yard completion to DeVonta Smith to the 2 yard line. Hurts took over from there, scoring on a 2-yard run and then tying the game with a two-point conversion run.

This game was going as the Eagles wanted the first three quarters. They ran the ball on offense. They completed timely passes because their receivers are dynamic and got open.

And the defense contained Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. Mahomes even limped off the field once in the first half and went to the locker room nursing a sprained ankle (again) and a heatlhy dose of frustration.

The Eagles held a double digit lead, 24-14 lead at halftime.

GLENDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 12: Nick Bolton #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs recovers the fumble for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Chiefs Defense Gets On The Board

The game featured a defensive touchdown by the Chiefs that was reviewed and called back because what seemed like a catch was ruled not a catch.

It also featured a helmet catch by Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. That play was reviewed and ruled that Goedert gathered the football with his helmet and got both feet inbounds before going out of bounds.

So, yes, another helmet catch in Arizona.

The first half was a strange affair because we couldn’t figure out for a while if Hurts was having a good day or bad.

Yes, he threw for 183 yards and a touchdown. And the Eagles moved the ball with consistency throughout the half.

But Hurts also dropped the ball on a quarterback keeper and that was scooped up by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton who returned it 36 yards for a touchdown.

So Hurts had thrown a TD but also had a costly turnover.

It didn’t seem to bother the Eagles. They dominated at the line of scrimmage, giving their QB lots of time to throw. And Philly had 87 rushing yards on 22 attempts.

Hurts was the team’s leading rusher and in fact set a Super Bowl record for most rushing yards by a quarterback previously held by Steve McNair.

So the Eagles manufactured 270 total yards in the first half and averaged 6.1 yards per play.

The domination left Chiefs defenders clearly frustrated.

Chris Jones was caught on camera yelling at everyone and no one in particular on the sideline after and Eagles TD that gave them a 21-14 lead.

GLENDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Eagles Frustrated Mahomes In First Half

And that was before the Eagles defense did what it does, which is diminish the other team’s quarterback.

The second quarter highlight for the Eagles defense was a tackle of Mahomes that sent him hobbling to the bench. T.J. Edwards caught Mahomes from behind by grasping on to the same leg on which he sprained his ankle two weeks ago.

It was a cringe-worthy moment for Chiefs fans to see their best hope for a comeback sinking on the bench from the obvious pain.

Mahomes tried to walk off the pain by jogging along the sideline but he actually never got back on the field after that injury.

The Eagles, who scored a touchdown on their first possession of the game to take a lead scored 10 points the last two times they had the ball in the half to break a 14-14 tie.

The Eagles defense, which led the NFL in sacks and was the only one in the league with four players who had 35 quarterback pressures or more, failed to get to Mahomes for a sack in the first half.

But the domination by the offense made that moot.

