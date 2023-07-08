Taylor Swift Could Net At Least $300 Million Profit This Year

Videos by OutKick

2023 is the year of Taylor Swift. Don’t believe me? Just follow along…

Taylor Swift made $92 million last year, and she’s on pace to absolutely decimate that.

According to MarketWatch, Swift is likely to make at least $300 million this year alone, making her the highest-paid entertainer. Talk about the year of Taylor!

The financial website broke it down like this:

The Wall Street Journal reported that Taylor Swift’s massive international “Eras Tour” could bring in $1 billion with each show bringing in anywhere from $10-$13 million a night. (They base this on 100 shows, so far she has at least 65 announced)

Taylor Swift is expected to make hundreds of millions of dollars this year. (Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

MarketWatch decided to conservatively go with the lower $10 million figure (onlyyy ten million dollars a show!) Obviously she doesn’t get all of it = there’s things called expenses people!

After everything is paid and done with, the Journal estimates that Taylor herself brings in around $3.5 million to $4 million a show. Now it’s been a minute since I’ve done any sort of math, but $3.5 million x 65 = $227.5 million FROM HER SHOWS ALONE THIS YEAR.

BUT WAIT…

Taylor Swift is… of course has more than just a tour happening this year.

Last year, Forbes reported that she made about 70% of her $92 million without even having a tour, simply based on her back catalog of new music. At that percentage, Swift made $65 million. So let’s add that to the total.

I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with Hayley Williams from @paramore and @falloutboy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most… pic.twitter.com/UJOqUNfCGp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 5, 2023

WE AREN’T DONE YET…

Just yesterday Taylor released her “Speak Now” re-release (Taylor’s Version) album and it’s expected to bring in at least $10 million. They base this on last year’s “Red” re-release selling 1.7 million copies at retail around $18. After you take off 50% for the label and miscellaneous costs, and even bringing down the amount sold for Speak Now, She could easily bring in $14 million.

Still with me?

Good.

So let’s add it up:

– $225 million earnings on the tour

– $65 million on back catalog

– $14 million on “Speak Now” release

– Endorsements, merchandise, investments… (even her CAT is worth $90 million!)

and you easily have $325+ million.

By comparison, Genesis was the highest grossing entertainer last year after they sold their catalog to help bring in $225 million. Swift is bringing in at least $100 million more than that.

… no wonder she broke Ticketmaster. (Now wait until she plays the Super Bowl Halftime Show…)