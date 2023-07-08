Taylor Swift Could Net At Least $300 Million Profit This Year

Videos by OutKick
2023 is the year of Taylor Swift. Don’t believe me? Just follow along…
Taylor Swift made $92 million last year, and she’s on pace to absolutely decimate that.
According to MarketWatch, Swift is likely to make at least $300 million this year alone, making her the highest-paid entertainer. Talk about the year of Taylor!
The financial website broke it down like this:
The Wall Street Journal reported that Taylor Swift’s massive international “Eras Tour” could bring in $1 billion with each show bringing in anywhere from $10-$13 million a night. (They base this on 100 shows, so far she has at least 65 announced)
MarketWatch decided to conservatively go with the lower $10 million figure (onlyyy ten million dollars a show!) Obviously she doesn’t get all of it = there’s things called expenses people!
After everything is paid and done with, the Journal estimates that Taylor herself brings in around $3.5 million to $4 million a show. Now it’s been a minute since I’ve done any sort of math, but $3.5 million x 65 = $227.5 million FROM HER SHOWS ALONE THIS YEAR.
BUT WAIT…
Taylor Swift is… of course has more than just a tour happening this year.
Last year, Forbes reported that she made about 70% of her $92 million without even having a tour, simply based on her back catalog of new music. At that percentage, Swift made $65 million. So let’s add that to the total.
WE AREN’T DONE YET…
Just yesterday Taylor released her “Speak Now” re-release (Taylor’s Version) album and it’s expected to bring in at least $10 million. They base this on last year’s “Red” re-release selling 1.7 million copies at retail around $18. After you take off 50% for the label and miscellaneous costs, and even bringing down the amount sold for Speak Now, She could easily bring in $14 million.
Still with me?
Good.
So let’s add it up:
– $225 million earnings on the tour
– $65 million on back catalog
– $14 million on “Speak Now” release
– Endorsements, merchandise, investments… (even her CAT is worth $90 million!)
and you easily have $325+ million.
By comparison, Genesis was the highest grossing entertainer last year after they sold their catalog to help bring in $225 million. Swift is bringing in at least $100 million more than that.
… no wonder she broke Ticketmaster. (Now wait until she plays the Super Bowl Halftime Show…)