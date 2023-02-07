These Are The 5 Artists Who Need To Play The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Videos by OutKick

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most talked about events every single year. Sure, you have those that tune in for the actual football game itself. But if you aren’t a fan of either team (and aren’t gambling on it) then you have to turn to the entertainment aspect.

The Super Bowl commercials used to be the best thing going. However, with many of the commercials being released ahead of time – as well as the fact that many of them are simply terrible (bring back the Bud-Weis-Er frogs!) people are now shifting their focus elsewhere.

That is, the Halftime Show.

This year we will see Rihanna perform as a solo artist for the typical 12-15 minute set. The nine-time Grammy Award winner has plenty of hits throughout the years, but it got me to thinking who the best artists are that never have, but NEED to perform at a Super Bowl would be.

I did have certain critera.

First off, I had to take my music allegiances off. That is, I went at this with an approach of what would be the best thing for ALL parties involved. I couldn’t throw my favorite emo band up there knowing that it would never happen. Nor should you automatically want your favorite band to be considered. Be realistic, people!

Also, because this is the Super Bowl… the grandest stage of them all, I went with artists that appeal to multiple generations and have tremendous upside, rather than a niche audience.

The fact that none of these artists have played before might surprise you, which is even more of a reason why they absolutely to perform.

So without further ado, here it is: Mike Gunz’s Top 5 Artists Who Need to Perform at the Super Bowl:

Liam and Noel Gallagher need to make up and reunite Oasis. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

5. OASIS

Yes, I’m aware that the two brothers hate each other. Tale as old as time. It’s annoying and it’s frustrating.

Life’s too short to keep a running feud after all these years. Literally, nobody cares about it except the two of them. It’s almost some sort of diabolical, almost like they enjoy the controversy that the two of them hating each other brings.

Nobody cares about their solo side projects. Literally, nobody.

Everybody wants to hear the Oasis hits live once again.

I don’t care if they stay on opposite sides of the stage. Hell, play from the two different end zones. Nobody says they have to LIKE each other – just reunite Oasis for the love of God please.

Liam Gallagher recently played the tribute show for the late Foo Fighter’s drummer Taylor Hawkins. He came out and sang “Live Forever,” and it was AWESOME.

Songs like “Champagne Supernova,” or one of my all-time favorites in “Don’t Look Back In Anger” would absolutely crush.

But of course the big one of them all…

You cant tell me that if Oasis played “Wonderwall,” in front of a Super Bowl Halftime sold out crowd that it wouldn’t be f’n amazing. That song is one of the all time music singalongs EVER. You’d have people losing their minds from the bars to the living rooms. It would be epic.

Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters unexpectedly passed away last year. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images)

4. FOO FIGHTERS

There’s few guitar-driven rock bands these days that are popular enough that can handle a Halftime level show.

Think about it. Besides your Kings of Leon and kind of overplayed radio rock bands like that, for the most part the mainstream appeal on anything with real musicians is gone these days from that type of level.

… except for the Foo Fighters.

Would it be difficult and different without having Taylor Hawkins as the drummer? Absolutely. But the band has announced that they are returning to touring this year – with a variety of music festivals. It’s unclear who is going to step in for Hawkins on the drums, but you can be sure it’s going to be an amazing musician.

And just think of ALL the popular hits that the Foo Fighters have.

From the early jams like “Big Me” and “Monkey Wrench,” to “Times Like These,” the Varsity Blues soundtrack famed “My Hero,” to “Best Of You.”

Oh and that’s BEFORE they end on “Everlong”?!

Plus thing of the cameos they can bring on stage during certain songs?

Foo Fighters 100% need to play the Super Bowl. Bring the rock back. Let’s go.

Jay-Z appeared at this Sunday’s 65th Annual Grammy Awards Show. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

3. JAY-Z

Picture this. Lights out in the entire stadium…

All of a sudden… a voice goes…

“I GOT 99 PROBLEMS BUT A…”

BOOM! Lights! Fireworks! Crowd losing their minds.

Yes, Jay-Z would undoubtedly be a no-brainer to play the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Listen, whether you hate him or love him, that doesn’t matter. Put your personal differences aside.

The fact that we’ve recently had The Weeknd, into last year’s mash-up of Dr. Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar… into this year being Rihanna. Jay-Z has to perform at the Super Bowl.

Beyonce performed back in 2013 at Super Bowl XLVII, but Jay wasn’t a part of that.

He has SO many hits and is single-handedly one of the greatest rappers of all time and internationally-recognizable stars of all time.

Jay-Z needs, and I believe will absolutely definitely play the Super Bowl in the coming years.

Taylor Swift seems like a definite choice to play the Super Bowl Halftime Show eventually. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

2. TAYLOR SWIFT

The only reason Taylor Swift isn’t #1 on my list is because I truly believe she’s going to play the Halftime Show next year.

Whereas the other four artists are more of a “Here is who SHOULD play…” or a “We NEED these people to perform…” Taylor seems like a given that she’s going to eventually do the Super Bowl. And probably much sooner than later.

She’s America’s darling. She’s Taylor Swift. She’s one of the Top 4 biggest stars in the world right now. From a celebrity superstar-level you have Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and Beyoncé. Change the order however you want, it still stands.

She is the perfect bridge between the younger generation and the older generation. Grandparents know her songs from the same grandchildren that will tune in.

Taylor Swift would bring in the biggest Super Bowl Halftime Show rating ever.

Everybody knows more multiple songs of hers. Hell, sh ecoul deven bring out Tim McGraw to perform her own “Tim McGraw,” song which was Taylor’s first single she released back when she was 16-years-old.

Why hasn’t Taylor played the Super Bowl yet? Well, she has had a Coca-Cola sponsored deal for years. However, Pepsi always had the rights to the Halftime Show. That changed this year when Apple Music acquired the rights, thus paving the way for Swift to perform.

Which leads us to my number 1 choice…

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – DECEMBER 03: Billy Joel performs at Eden Park on December 03, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)

1. BILLY JOEL

The fact that Billy Joel still hasn’t played a Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely absurd to me. This is BILLY JOEL we’re talking about.

Think of all the massive hits that he’s had throughout the years.

From “Movin’ Out” to “Uptown Girl” to “We Didn’t Start The Fire” to of course the all-time classic “Pianoman,” Billy Joel would be a HUGE hit. The guy has so many singalong songs it’s almost unfair how talented his career has been.

Oh yeah, it would also be a safe route for the NFL and Apple Music, who are so worried about public perception and controversy.

Billy Joel? He aint bringing no drama. Just give the guy a microphone and a piano and he’s good to go.

Unfortunately, he’s getting up there in age. He’s 73-years-old right now. Get Billy to play the Super Bowl sooner than later. Come on already!

WHO DO YOU WANT TO SEE PERFORM?

Super Bowl LVII takes place this coming Sunday night at 6:30pm ET on FOX. It’ll feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Who would YOU like to see play the Super Bowl Halftime Show? Sound off below!