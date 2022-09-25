Rihanna, Not Taylor Swift, To Perform At Super Bowl 57

NFL fans were teased this week with a potential Taylor Swift-led Super Bowl 57 halftime show.

Thankfully, that will not be the case.

Singer Rihanna will instead be headlining the upcoming Super Bowl spectacle, scheduled for Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium.

According to TMZ, Swift is prioritizing re-recording her first six albums, due to licensing issues with a past record company rather than performing on the primetime NFL stage.

Rihanna posted a photo of an NFL football without a caption via Twitter on Sunday. The NFL has not confirmed the collaboration, but Rihanna’s label Roc Nation — owned by Jay-Z — has reportedly had talks with the League and Apple Music to seal the deal.

IS TAYLOR SWIFT THIS YEAR’S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW PERFORMER?

Apple took over handling this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.