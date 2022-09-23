Is Taylor Swift This Year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer?

For years Taylor Swift fans have wanted to see the pop star perform on the biggest stage in the world: the Super Bowl halftime show.

However, Swift has a partnership with Coca Cola, and their rival Pepsi held the Super Bowl halftime show production rights for the past 10 years.

Until now.

Apple Music announced this morning that they have partnered with the NFL to take over the upcoming halftime show.

And Swifties have taken over social media with theories that the star singer is going to perform.

Taylor Swift regularly uses Easter Eggs in her announcements

Come down the rabbit hole with me. It all has to do with the curious timing of the NFL’s announcement … at midnight.

Swift’s new album due out next month is called Midnights.

She regularly has made new work announcements at midnight

She has a Midnights Mayhem TikTok Series where she’s been announcing the track titles for her upcoming series every night… at midnight

Many of her songs have used the word midnight

MOST IMPORTANTLY – Apple Music has a partnership with Swift

Boom. Nailed it.

If it seems like a bit of a stretch, you need to understand that Taylor Swift is known as the queen of hidden messages and Easter Eggs.

Conspiracies or not, it does make perfect sense for Apple to kick off their new partnership with the NFL by having the biggest musician in the world. Everyone knows who she is. And whether we want to admit it or not, we unfortunately all know at least some of her songs.

Apple will want a clean, PG rated, non-controversial halftime performer. Who else but Taylor Swift?

Before the Pepsi deal was nixed, I tweeted the following back in February. I’m now changing the odds to -10000 and declaring that Taylor Swift will be this year’s Halftime performer.

Last year’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was seen by 120 million people across the globe. It featured Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

Super Bowl LVII will take place Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.