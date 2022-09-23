Apple Music Takes Over Super Bowl Halftime Show

The soda has gone flat.

Apple Music has announced that they have replaced Pepsi and acquired the rights to the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Pepsi had been the halftime show sponsor for the past 10 years, but announced this past May that they would not be returning.

The crossover between sports and music has only been growing as we move more towards a digital age of apps and music on demand. Apple clearly realizes this. In a statement, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music and Beats Oliver Schusser said, “Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we’re very excited Apple Music will be part of music and football’s biggest stage.”

The move could also mean that the music and streaming service is looking to get more involved in NFL broadcasts. There have been reports that Apple TV+ is in talks to acquire the league’s Sunday Ticket broadcasting rights. The league’s current partnership with DirectTV expires at the end of this season.

Taylor Swift is a possible performer at the Super Bowl halftime. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

TAYLOR SWIFT MAY NOW BE IN THE RUNNING

The move away from Pepsi allows for other artists to be given the opportunity to play the Super Bowl Halftime show.

One of those?

Taylor Swift.

She has had a longtime partnership with Coca Cola, thus not allowing her to previously be in contention to perform in the past.

I’d put the opening odds at -250 that we will be seeing her telling us to “Shake It Off” this coming February during the big game.

Apple Music also has exclusive deals with Universal and Warner Music meaning other artists like Adele and Lizzo are fair game as well.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Dr. Dre performs with Snoop Dogg in the Pepsi Halftime Show during the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

LAST YEAR’S HALFTIME SHOW WON 3 EMMY AWARDS

Last year’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show drew 120 million viewers and included a medley of performers including Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. The production ended up winning 3 different Creative Emmy’s, including Outstanding Variety Special for the first time ever.

Super Bowl LVII will take place next year on Sunday, February 12th from Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium.