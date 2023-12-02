Susan Sarandon Walks Back Anti-Jewish Comments But Only After Facing Backlash

Videos by OutKick

Susan Sarandon says this time she’s not acting.

The Oscar-winning actress (and Leftist activist) is begging for forgiveness after recently spewing anti-Jewish statements during a pro-Palestinian protest in New York City a few weeks ago.

The 77-year-old Sarandon received massive criticism after saying that Jewish people are “getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.” The anti-Semitic comment was seen as essentially saying that only Muslims have been persecuted here in America or overseas. The tone of her comments was one of almost glee that Jewish people were finally getting a taste of their own medicine.

However, after being dropped from the big-time Hollywood acting agency UTA and realizing that her career is going to now be affected by her absurd comment, she suddenly had a change of heart and is saying that the whole thing was a mistake!

Keep in mind Sarandon apologized yesterday on December 1st and her original comments happened on November 17th. Guess that guilt really got to her.

SARANDON TRYING TO WALK IT BACK

In a new Instagram post, Sarandon apologized by saying that she “deeply regrets” her comments as well as “hurting people [with them].”

“This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true,” the Dead Man Walking actress wrote. “As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe, to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA., Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence which continues to this day.”

Ah yes, the ol’ iPhone Notes apology when someone famous messes up and tries to walk it back – always a classic move.

ONLY APOLOGIZING BECAUSE OF BACKLASH?

Sarandon’s apology falls on deaf ears however when one views the rest of her Instagram posts which contain multiple pro-Palestinian events and protest announcements. She’s also previously made other horrific statements like mocking the NYPD right after a police funeral. Real, classy there Susan.

When you add in the fact that it took her literally two weeks to suddenly realize that she “misspoke” and “made a terrible mistake,” I’m sorry Susan but nobody believes you. You clearly thought you could jump on the hate-Israel bandwagon that has been occurring across college campuses in America and on social media, only this time it didn’t work as it has gone from protecting innocent Palestinian civilians into a much more anti-Semitic cause behind it.

And just like whatever future movie Susan Sarandon eventually releases, we aint buying tickets for it or this apology.