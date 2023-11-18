Anti-Israel Protestors Wave Palestine Flags During Otherwise Perfectly Fine Harvard-Yale Football Game

Videos by OutKick

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — After enjoying a great pregame experience and an exciting first half, I was quickly brought back down to Earth regarding the current state of “higher education” in America. What started as a representation of a great college football rivalry, Harvard vs. Yale, turned into an anti-Israel protest, with many Palestine flags waving, in the second half.

Prior to the start of the third quarter, there was no indication that anything was going to happen at the Yale Bowl besides a college football game.

However, a group of between 100-150 people quietly gathered in the stands near the north endzone. Shortly after the start of the second half, the Palestine flags started waving and the chants rang out.

Of course, because we can't have nice things, Palestine protest breaks out at Yale-Harvard game.

“Viva, Viva, Viva Palestina,” “Shame on you,” “You can’t hide, you’re committing genocide,” cries echoed through the north part of the stadium, along with other rallying calls.

Many of the protestors donned masks in the outdoor stadium, screaming through them. It was fairly cold, though, so they might have been wearing them to stay warm.

It must be noted that although the protestors took up an entire lower section, they comprised a small percentage of the overall crowd. Though the crowd was sparse early in the game, the stands filled out for the second half.

The vast majority came to watch and enjoy a football game. And, the protest did not disrupt the football game. There were somewhere between 100-200 people protesting, while the rest of the 50,000+ fans continued to cheer for the game on the field.

Also, to make a point, the protestors organized a “walk-out” after about 15-20 minutes of chanting.

I spoke to the Yale SID and asked him how the group managed to secure an entire section of tickets. He said that seating area is “general admission,” and not assigned seating.

So, the group purchased a large number of tickets and was motivated to get to the stadium early to secure approximately 15-20 rows of seating starting with the first row.

Again, they arrived early and sat through the entire first half and halftime show.

Yale security did demand that they take down banners. A Yale employee informed me that they had a policy in place for this game, in particular, that did not allow fans to hold any large banners. She defined those as ones that needed “multiple people to hold.”

One of those was prominently displayed in the first row.

I posted the videos on X (formerly Twitter) and had a Yahoo football writer, named Charles McDonald, comment that he was very pleased to see this demonstration in the crowd.

He sent his followers in my direction, with many agreeing that the Middle East conflict protest absolutely belongs at an American college football game.

He sent his followers in my direction, with many agreeing that the Middle East conflict protest absolutely belongs at an American college football game.

Of course, they responded very respectfully in the name of free and open debate.

Of course, they responded very respectfully in the name of free and open debate.

wow this is the worst thing happening in the world, so sorry youre a sock full of cold jizz 🙁 — Flannel Man 💀 (@legitimateacct) November 18, 2023

you are soft as baby shit https://t.co/9Nl7g04NYT — jim (free palestine) (@yung__mean) November 18, 2023

This is good, actually. Blow me Danny — Doug 🇵🇸 (@chiworkersparty) November 18, 2023

Let me be clear here, too: these people have a right to protest peacefully, which by all accounts they did.

Although, one of them did ask me “how many police officers I needed around me to feel safe.”

I simply responded, “One, the same number of masks it takes you to feel safe from a virus in an open-air stadium.”

Now, the fact that they’ve chosen to support a side that started a war with a brutal terroristic attack on another nation now forced to defend itself is another issue.

But, the point is that sports is supposed to be an enjoyable distraction away from the negativity in the world. Also, I can be against their message — and their methods — without demanding punishment.

That’s also my right as an American with free speech.

It works both ways.