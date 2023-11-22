‘Scream’ Star Melissa Barrera Booted From Sequal Following Mindless Antisemitic Rants

Videos by OutKick

Melissa Barrera, lead actress in horror flicks Scream 5 and Scream 6, has been dropped from the franchise’s next film after posting antisemitic material on her social media.

The news was announced Tuesday afternoon that Spyglass Media — helming the upcoming Scream 7 — dropped Barrera after the actress violated their zero-tolerance policy for antisemitic protest amid Israel’s war with Hamas.

Barrera took a radical stance against Israel and called them out as “colonizers.”

‘Scream’ Actress Shares Antisemitic Posts, Loses Gig

A spokesperson from Spyglass released a statement to Deadline on its decision to nix the lead actress, which came as a surprise to many.

“Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech,” the statement read.

NEW YORK – Melissa Barrera attends “In The Heights” opening night premiere – 2021 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/FilmMagic)

Barrera’s online activity prompted serious questions.

One of the actress’ posts alluded to the United States and Israel as colonizers. “I too come from a colonized country,” Barrera posted, including a Mexican and Palestinian flag. “Palestine WILL be free.”

In her post, Barrera joined fellow radical pro-Palestine activists blaming “Western media” for only “showing the other side,” alluding to support for Israel after the terrorist group Hamas slaughtered thousands of innocent lives on Oct. 7 and kidnapped hundreds more.

Yet somehow, the actress and other entertainers are left ‘shocked’ by the logic of Barrera’s firing.

Left-wingers clamored for “The Mandalorian” star Gina Carano to lose her job over her views on transgenderism. And those same activists will be crying foul over Barrera’s firing.

Barrera also claimed that the media is “censoring” pro-Palestine activism despite the opposite happening on apps like TikTok, where pro-Palestine content has been boosted, as well as anti-Israel content.

(Expect this firing to set off a stronger pro-Palestine push from other delusional actors.)

Melissa Barrera’s Firing Will Have Leftists Shouting ‘Cancel Culture!’

Here’s what Barrera posted on social media:

I have been actively looking for videos and information about the Palestinian side for the last 2 weeks or so, following accounts etc. Why? Because western media only shows the other side. Why they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself. Usually the algorithm on social media gets the gist. Well.. My discover page on IG will ONLY show me videos showing and talking about the Israeli side. Censorship is very real. Palestinians know this, they know the world has been trying to make them invisible for decades. Keep sharing.

“Scream 7” is being directed by Christopher Landon, who put out a post on Tuesday supporting Barrera and seemingly backing her right to post antisemitic content.

Landon bemoaned, “This is my statement: Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make.”

News of Barrera’s dismissal lands on the same day talent agency UTA dropped actress Susan Sarandon after she declared that Israelis “are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”

(What are your thoughts on Barrera’s firing? Let us know: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)