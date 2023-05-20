Strippers ‘Little Boy’ Ja Morant After Latest Gun Incident: ‘Begging For Attention’

Videos by OutKick

The strippers Ja Morant made famous earlier this year are speaking out after the NBA star’s latest gun incident.

And by speaking out, I mean they’re little boying him for being an immature human who refuses to not get caught on camera waving a gun.

“I don’t foresee an apology [anytime] soon,” one of the dancers at the famous Shotgun Willie’s nightclub told the NY Post. “He’s a boy.”

Shotgun Willie’s dancers want Ja Morant punished

Never easy to start your weekend by getting insulted by a stripper, but Ja Morant did it to himself.

The Memphis Grizzlies star put Shotgun Willie’s on the map in March when he was caught waving around a gun on Instagram Live, and it only got worse from there.

Pictures of Morant getting one hell of a lap dance — surround by piles of money — went viral the next week, and then the 23-year-old decided to do the whole gun thing AGAIN last Saturday.

He’s since been suspended — again — by the NBA, which is impressive considering it’s the offseason.

Perhaps he’ll have more time to head back out to Shotgun Willie’s, but it doesn’t sound like he’s going to be welcomed with open arms.

“He’s clearly begging for attention and trying to be a baller,” another dancer said. “He should be banned from all clubs and get his NBA career taken away given our country’s current circumstances on gun violence.”

Holy cow! Strip Ja Morant of his NBA career?! I’m all for good, strict punishment, but even that sounds a little harsh to me.

He’s definitely an idiot, but maybe we reign it in just a little? After all, these same strippers did give him a glowing report back in March.

Remember, the club’s owner, Deborah Dunafon, did call Morant “exceptionally respectful, and sweet” in a previous statement.

Guy just loves going on IG Live with a gun.

“I just wonder about how he’s still on the team,” another dancer added.