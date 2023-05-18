Nike Pulls Ja Morant’s Shoes After Latest Gun Incident

Videos by OutKick

Nike yanked Ja Morant’s shoes from its website following his latest gun situation.

The Memphis Grizzlies star is suspended with no return date in sight after he flashed a gun during an Instagram stream.

It’s at least the fourth alleged gun incident involving Morant. He’s earned an eight game suspension after he flashed a gun in a Colorado strip club, allegedly was in a vehicle where people possibly flashed weapons at the Pacers after a game and he’s been accused of flashing a gun on a teenager during a pickup basketball game.

It could be a long time before fans see Ja Morant back on the court, judging from Adam Silver’s reaction. Now, Nike might also be distancing itself from the player.

Nike pulls Ja Morant’s shoes from its website.

The apparel company pulled the Ja 1 athletic shoes from its website, according to TMZ. It’s unclear when it happened, but as of Thursday morning the shoes are gone.

The only Ja Morant-related items that exist on the site are shirts and jerseys.

Nike pulls Ja Morant’s shoes from its website. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

However, there is a page for the Ja 1 Hunger shoes, which are slated to release May 25, that can still be accessed.

If you attempt to get to his shoes that are already for sale from Google, you’re met with a missing page link. That would definitely seem to indicate this isn’t an accident. However, the fact the unreleased shoes are still live is interesting.

Either it’s gone unnoticed or the company will keep it up in hopes the PR situation is resolved by May 25. Releasing anything involving Ja Morant right now seems absolutely insane given the heat on him for multiple off-the-court issues.

Ja Morant’s shoes mysteriously disappear from Nike’s website. (Credit: Nike.com)

OutKick has reached out to Nike and will update with any comment the company might issue.