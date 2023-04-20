Steve Kerr Admits Trying To Cool Off Draymond Green During A Temper Tantrum Is Pointless

Videos by OutKick

Draymond Green is a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA All-Star, but those accomplishments aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of him. Instead, it’s his antics on the floor and ability to get under the skin of opposing players and fans that is truly unmatched.

Two things can be true at once. Green is an incredibly accomplished basketball player that has made the absolute most out of his 10+ year career, but he’s also one of the most immature and childish professional athletes of his generation.

The 33-year-old turns into a three-year-old far too often on the court with his temper tantrums, he accuses fans of threatening him, he knocks out his own teammates in practice, and most recently, decided to stand on Domantas Sabonis’ sternum.

Steve Kerr has given up in trying to help out Draymond Green when he goes on his one of his tantrums. (Getty Images)

Steve Kerr has had a front-row seat to Green’s theatrics over the years and he’s finally come to the conclusion that there is nothing you can do to stop the man when his temper gets going.

“It doesn’t seem to make much impact,” Kerr said when discussing trying to talk with Green. “There’s no stopping Draymond. You’re not going to be able to put your arm around him and calm him down.”

