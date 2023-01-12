Stetson Bennett Returns To Day Job At Raising Cane’s After Dismantling TCU

Days after winning his second straight college football national championship, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett was back where he thrives most: Raising Cane’s.

Bennett spent most of Thursday morning serving chicken fingers at the Raising Cane’s drive-thru in the same fashion he did last January after leading the Bulldogs to a title.

Bennett, 25, returned this season and led Georgia to an undefeated campaign and an absolute ROMP of TCU in Monday’s title game.

Round 2 as cashier going great! At this point he’s a professional 👏👏 @StetsonIv pic.twitter.com/GkOCTDo29C — Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) January 12, 2023

What’s the plan three days after winning a 2nd national championship? Handling drive-thru orders at @raisingcanes and signing autographs. Stetson Bennett, 5th Beatle. pic.twitter.com/XAWBrEeq0E — Ric Garni (@RICGARNI) January 12, 2023

Man of the People Stetson Bennett returns to Raising Cane’s

What a guy, that Stetson Bennett. Spends his Monday embarrassing poor TCU on a national stage, and then whips up some chicken fingers three days later and passes ’em through the window.

Legend.

Bennett, if you recall, did this last year, too. This time around, he was joined by Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves, who also unveiled a new portrait of ‘The Mailman’ that will forever hang in the Athens restaurant.

Stetson Bennett is Raising Cane’s most famous cashier.

What a damn week! First you win your second natty in a row and cement yourself as a UGA legend, and now you get to watch over Raising Cane’s customers for the rest of eternity.

Don’t know how Stetson Bennett will fare in the NFL, don’t even have the slightest clue where he’ll get drafted, but he’s always be a man of the people – even if Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo thinks he’s too old.

Pipe down, Chris, and place an order!