Old Man Stetson Bennett Beat Up On Little Kids, Whines Mad Dog Chris Russo

Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo thinks 25-year-old Stetson Bennett is nothing but a big mean bully.

The … outspoken … radio host sounded off on Bennett in the wake of Georgia’s beatdown of TCU in the national title game, saying he had a major problem with the optics.

“I have a major problem with Stetson Bennett, at 25 years of age, playing college football,” Russo said on his Sirius XM show. “I can see it for one year. Last year he won. Burrow was 23 going on 24 when he won. But 25 years of age, playing quarterback for Georgia, he should’ve left after last year.

“I didn’t know that he was that old. I understand we have punters who are 50 from Australia punting. But I have a problem with a 25-year-old playing against 19-year-old kids. I had a problem with [Chris] Weinke doing it for Florida State when he won the Heisman [when he was 28]. I didn’t vote for him for that reason.”

Stetson Bennett is evidently 25 going on 70, says Chris Russo. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Well, there you have it. Mad Dog has spoken.

Stetson Bennett, who in some cases is a whopping six years older than other players on the field, had an unfair advantage.

Does it matter that some of the ‘youngins’ Bennett went up against this year were like 350 pounds and run a 4.5? Nope. He’s more developed mentally than those cats, and that’s why he’s won back-to-back national titles.

“I understand that Bennett story is a hell of a story,” Russo continued. “We all know about the walk-on, and [being] told to leave. I understand that. But he’s older than 10 NFL quarterbacks! He’s older than Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts. He’s the same age as Lamar Jackson. And it’s not like he didn’t win last year. He won last year.”

Hilarious take here from ‘Mad Dog,’ who I love, by the way. He’s built one hell of a brand and career by just yelling, and I respect it. Some of his takes are sound takes.

This one is silly, of course.

It’s not like we’re in pee-wee football here and a 12-year-old Stetson Bennett is plowing over a bunch of toddlers. Come on, Mad Dog. You’re better than this.

Side note: any chance I have to pull this video out of the archives, I take. And I see a chance here, so buckle up!

One of the funniest SNL skits to this day, which isn’t saying much since the show stinks now. But this was from a decade ago, and it still makes me laugh out loud every single time.

“Get your head out of your ass, you suck,” is an all-timer from Peyton Manning.

Anyway, all that to say this clearly wasn’t the case with old man Stetson Bennett on Monday. Frankly, he could’ve been 10 or 90, I’m not sure it would’ve mattered in that game.

TCU had no shot regardless.

“If you’re 40 you can play?” Russo asked. “What is the cut-off date? When do we sit there and watch a college athlete and say that this is ridiculous? He’s this old playing against a bunch of 19-20 year-old kids? This is absurd. What is the age? Thirty?

“There’s gotta be an age where this is enough already. Thirty-one? When do we begin to think that a guy with an 11-year age experience has a physical and mental advantage over his competitors?”

OK, Mad Dog. Whatever you say.