One of Kirby Smart’s children didn’t want to see Stetson Bennett’s time at Georgia come to an end.

The Georgia Bulldogs pulled off an incredibly impressive 65-7 national title win over TCU, and it was the final time fans will ever see Bennett in a Bulldogs jersey.

That wasn’t easy for one of Smart’s kid’s to stomach.

Stetson Bennett and Georgia beat TCU to win the national title. It was Bennett’s last game with Georgia. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I walked in and my 10-year-old son Andrew is balling, and I’m like, ‘Oh no. Somebody’s hurt his feelings. Somebody’s done something to him.’ I said, ‘Why are you crying? You’re going to ruin my moment.’ He said, ‘Stetson’s leaving. Stetson’s gone’ I said, ‘He’s 25-years-old. He’s gotta leave,'” Smart explained to the media after the blowout win.

“He’s gotta go. He’s 25 years old!”



Kirby Smart shared a story of his son crying before the game about Stetson Bennett leaving 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GnSxWtBYIP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 10, 2023

The Stetson Bennett era is over.

Believe it or not, the Stetson Bennett journey at Georgia is finally over. It feels like he’s been there for a lifetime, and now, he’s finally riding off into the sunset.

He has a pair of SEC titles, two national titles and will go down as the most beloved QB in the history of the program.

Stetson Bennett and Georgia crushed TCU to win the national title. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As you can tell from Kirby Smart’s son’s reaction, a lot of people are going to be sad that that the 25-year-old college QB is done lacing up his cleats for the Bulldogs.

Smart’s story also goes to show what kind of impact athletes have on young children. It’s about a lot more than the scoreboard. The fact Smart’s son was crying over a player finally leaving the program tells you everything you need to know.

Georgia won the national title after obliterating TCU 65-7. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Props to Stetson Bennett for putting together an absolutely insane run at Georgia. The man is a college football legend. I would say young man, but as Smart pointed out, he’s 25. It’s definitely time for the next chapter.