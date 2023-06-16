Stephen A. Smith Is Not Buying Ja Morant Apology: ‘Nobody Believes You, Bro’

Videos by OutKick

The best apology is changed behavior. And until that happens, Stephen A. Smith doesn’t have a lot of faith in Ja Morant.

The Memphis Grizzles star received a 25-game suspension by the NBA Friday for his second offense of flashing a gun on Instagram Live.

After the league doled out the punishment, Morant apologized to his teammates, the NBA, his sponsors and fans — vowing to “be better.”

“I’m spending the offseason and my suspension continuing to work on my own mental health and decision making… I hope you’ll give me the chance to prove to you over time I’m a better man than what I’ve been showing you,” Morant’s statement read.

But Smith isn’t buying it. And he unloaded on Morant during Friday’s episode of First Take.

.@stephenasmith reacts to Ja Morant's statement on his suspension. pic.twitter.com/fEH8y3RkCx — First Take (@FirstTake) June 16, 2023

“Nobody believes you, bro,” Smith said. “I don’t say that flippantly. I’m a fan of Ja Morant. He is a superstar that I want this game to celebrate for years and years to come.”

A 23-year-old star in the league, Morant has the world at his fingertips. Morant is due to make around $33.5 million this season. He now stands to lose just over $300,000 per game — approximately $7.5 million.

He also will have to adhere to certain conditions before being reinstated, the NBA said.

“We know what you can do on the basketball court, but now it’s a show-and-prove element when it comes to your character because the mistakes you made,” Smith said.

“You not only looked [NBA Commissoner] Adam Silver in the face. You went on-camera, national TV, getting interviewed by Jalen Rose, and you clearly lied. No one believes you,” Smith said.

(Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Ja Morant hasn’t shown a desire to change his behavior.

Waving a gun on Instagram Live wasn’t the only unruly behavior Morant has engaged in over the last year and change.

In September 2022, a 17-year-old accused him of punching him and allegedly intimidating him with a gun during a pickup basketball game.

A report from The Washington Post alleged Morant and nine of his friends threatened a security guard at a Memphis mall. And in February, members of Morant’s entourage reportedly threatened members of the Indiana Pacers with a red-laser sight gun.

“The reason why you are not believed is because you already lied,” Smith said. “And that statement that Adrian Wojnarowski, the ultimate insider, just read on the national airwaves that he received from your agent… I’m saying it sounds somewhat similar to what you said on camera months ago with your first suspension.”

(Credit: Getty Images and Twitter)

Smith has made it clear he wants the best for Morant. But he’s not mincing any words here. Because this might be Morant’s last shot.

“We hope you’re telling the truth, but if you asked somebody to bet money that the veracity and truthfulness of your words are something we should embrace, ain’t nobody betting money on that, bro,” Smith said. “You need to know that as you move forward.”