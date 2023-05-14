Videos by OutKick

Ja Morant has managed to get himself suspended from/by the Memphis Grizzlies even though it is currently the offseason. The 23-year-old superstar simply cannot get out of his own way.

Morant, who was eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round on April 28, brandished a gun during an Instagram Live video Saturday.

The Grizzlies saw the video as it surfaced online on Sunday morning.

Ja got the gun out for 115 viewers his social team has to be enraged pic.twitter.com/nDGCW5OQoh — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) May 14, 2023

Memphis released the following statement just after 11:30 a.m. EST:

Memphis, Tenn. — We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant. He is suspended from all team activities pending League review. We have no further comment at this time. — Memphis Grizzlies

It is unclear as to what team activities would be occurring at this point of the year, but Morant is not allowed to attend any of them. It is also important to note that the NBA is looking into the matter.

We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information. — NBA spokesperson Mike Bass

Ja Morant’s suspension is indefinite.

This is Morant’s second incident of this nature in the last three months. He flashed a gun at a strip club in Denver at the beginning of March.

Morant was suspended for eight games as a result of the ill-advised behavior and entered into a counseling program at clinic for stress management. He returned to the team March 21, and was met with resounding support from a raucous home crowd.

Seeing that this is the second instance of this behavior, in addition to other questionable occurrences that did not directly involve guns, the NBA will likely dole out a larger suspension to begin the 2024 season. In the meantime, the league is going to take its time in assessing, evaluating and addressing the most recent incident on Instagram.

The Grizzlies have not said whether Morant will be punished beyond the initial indefinite suspension. It is leaving the investigation to the league.