Stephen A. Fill-In Kimberley A. Martin Says Jalen Hurts, Who Recently Signed Biggest Contract In NFL History, Is ‘Most Disrespected Player In NFL’

A person named Kimberley A. Martin filled in for Stephen A. Smith on First Take on Tuesday. Kimberley A. tried to be Stephen A, channeling his dramatics, facial expressions, and passion.

But unlike Smith, she didn’t bother to concern herself with facts.

Kimberley A. got performatively mad during a segment responding to an ESPN list of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL. Specifically, she’s rattled with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ranking sixth.

She said Hurts is a victim. And called him “the most disrespected player in the NFL.”

Here’s the segment:

Just how disrespected his Hurts? So disrespected the Eagles made him the highest-paid player in NFL history in April.

(Lamar Jackson, who ESPN commentators also say is a victim of the NFL, has since signed a larger deal.)

Kimberley A. also tried to make the case that Hurts is objectively better than Josh Allen and it’s rude to say otherwise. She claims Hurts, not Allen, put his team in position to beat Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

If only Josh Allen had ever put his team in a position to beat Mahomes in a playoff game…

That one time Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs only had 13 seconds to drive down the field from the 25 yd line to score a field goal. How many of you were in doubt? pic.twitter.com/WY6mNgbSwo — Will Smith (@RedAndBold) July 14, 2023

Moreover, she asks we consider Allen’s shortcomings and do not over-index his good seasons.

Got it.

Yet Jalen Hurts has had one good season. His previous years raised questions about whether he could even start in the NFL.

Martin doubled down on her take Wednesday during an appearance on Get Up. This time, Martin suggests Hurts should be ranked higher than not only Allen but also Joe Burrow.

Why? According to Martin, Hurts took his team all the way to the Super Bowl.

If only Joe Burrow take his team all the way to the Super Bowl…

What’s unclear is what prompted Martin’s two-day screetch session.

Is she trying to stir the pot like she’s Stephen A.? Or is she pretending to be Domonique Foxworth, with whom she appeared on set Wednesday?

Foxworth has long pretended NFL teams side with Allen and Burrow over Lamar Jackson to drum up racial backlash. Perhaps Martin is doing the same with Hurts.

ESPN’S KIMBERLEY MARTIN GIVES RIDICULOUS ADVICE TO 4-1 NEW YORK GIANTS: JUST TANK THE SEASON

As OutKick reported in 2020, ESPN hired Martin to replace Josina Anderson who it dismissed. OutKick’s Mark Harris documented some of her racially hysterical commentaries since joining the network.

As for Hurts, he proved last season that he’s a top-10 QB. In fact, he might well be the sixth-best in the NFL.

I would go:

1. Mahomes, 2. Burrow, 3. Allen, 4. Rodgers, 5. Justin Herbert, 6. Trevor Lawrence, 7. Hurts, 8 Jackson, 9. Matthew Stafford. 10. Tua Tagovailoa.

Still, one could certainly argue Hurts is above Herbert and Lawrence and Rodgers. Or below Jackson and Stafford. But Burrow and Allen are universally considered better than Hurts.

And unlike Hurts, Allen and Burrow never had the best offensive line and defense in the NFL. Hurts had both last season, contributing to the Eagles’ success.

Jalen Hurts is the second highest-paid player in NFL history. General managers ranked him as the sixth-best QB in the NFL. He’s hardly criticized when compared to his peers. The Eagles surrounded him with the most balanced roster in the league. His MVP odds for the upcoming season rank fourth.

Yet according to Kimberley A, he’s the “most disrespected player in the NFL.”

I thought Stephen A. said he kicked Max Kellerman off the show to highlight an A-list of contributors?